

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



01.10.2021 / 19:31

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: alex schütz familienstiftung, eingetragene Stiftung

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Gerd Alexander Last name(s): Schütz Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

cyan AG

b) LEI

894500180W6SSACJ1T19

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2E4SV8

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares through exercise of subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 3.22 EUR 752675.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 3.22 EUR 752675.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

01/10/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

01.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

