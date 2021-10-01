checkAd

DGAP-DD cyan AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.10.2021 / 19:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: alex schütz familienstiftung, eingetragene Stiftung

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Gerd Alexander
Last name(s): Schütz
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
cyan AG

b) LEI
894500180W6SSACJ1T19 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2E4SV8

b) Nature of the transaction
Receipt of 508,040 shares in Cyan AG in exchange for the transfer of shares in another unlisted company

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0 EUR 0 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0 EUR 0 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
01/10/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


01.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: cyan AG
Theatinerstraße 11
80333 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.cyansecurity.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70390  01.10.2021 

