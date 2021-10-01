checkAd

Trio-Tech Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results

Trio-Tech International (NYSE MKT: TRT) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.

Fourth Quarter Results

Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 increased 30% to $9,308,000 compared to $7,179,000 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, driven by a 40% increase in manufacturing revenue, a 36% increase in testing services revenue and a 2% increase in distribution revenue.

Gross margin increased 68% to $2,222,000, or 24% of revenue, compared to $1,323,000, or 18% of revenue, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Income from operations increased to $359,000 compared to an operating loss of $629,000 in the fourth quarter last year.

The Company recorded a one-time, non-cash impairment charge of $1,580,000 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 related to the doubtful recovery of a down payment on shop lots in the Singapore Theme Resort Project in Chongqing, China. We elected to take this non-cash impairment charge because of increased uncertainties regarding the project’s viability given the developer's weakening financial condition as well as uncertainties arising from the negative real-estate environment in China, implementation of control measures on real-estate lending and its relevant government policies, together with effects of the ongoing pandemic.

The net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $996,000, or $0.25 per share, compared to net income of $109,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter last year. The one-time, non-cash impairment charge had no effect on the operations of Trio-Tech’s core business.

Backlog rose 45% to $13,503,000 at June 30, 2021, up from $9,340,000 at June 30, 2020. Cash and cash equivalents increased 41% to $5,836,000 at the end of fiscal 2021 compared to $4,150,000 at the close of fiscal 2020. Shareholders' equity at June 30, 2021 was $26,053,000, or $6.66 per outstanding share, compared to $25,146,000, or $6.85 per outstanding share, at June 30, 2020. There were approximately 3,913,055 common shares outstanding at June 30, 2021.

CEO Comments

S.W. Yong, Trio-Tech's CEO, said, “Our strong improvements in fourth quarter revenue, gross margin and operating income marked an encouraging conclusion to an otherwise difficult year for Trio-Tech. The one-time, non-cash impairment charge does not affect our cautious optimism as we enter the new fiscal year, although we recognize that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are only now beginning to recede and business conditions remain fragile. We continue to adhere to our long-standing strategy of providing first class products and services while maintaining tight control over operating costs, a strategy that has served us well for more than 60 years.”

Yong noted that the Company has recently received an order confirmation and is negotiating a five-year contract to establish a new facility in China to supply testing and burn-in services for a number of various semiconductor components with applications in computing and automotive electronics. “Only a few miles from our current China operations, this facility demonstrates the confidence and trust Trio-Tech’s customers place in our ability to provide continuing close-in support adjacent to their new testing operations,” he added.

Fiscal 2021 Results

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, overall revenue decreased 6% to $32,462,000 compared to $34,465,000 in fiscal 2020. Manufacturing revenue increased by 13%, which was offset by a 7% and 32% decrease in testing services revenue and distribution revenue respectively, compared to fiscal 2020.

Fiscal 2021, gross margin improved 3%, to 24% of revenue compared to 21% of revenue for fiscal 2020. Gross margin improved, despite the $2,003,000 decline in revenue, due to the Company’s establishment of effective cost control programs for its testing services operations.

The net loss for fiscal 2021 was $591,000, or $0.16 per share, including the $1,580,000 impairment loss related to the Singapore Theme Resort Project in the fourth quarter. Net income for fiscal 2020 was $878,000, or $0.24 per diluted share, which included a gain of $1,172,000 from the sale of real estate and $718,000 in government grants to mitigate the effects of the pandemic.

Trio-Tech also announced that it has restated certain items in its financial statements for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 to correct an error regarding the accounting for stock options. This correction had the effect of decreasing retained earnings by $621,000, increasing general and administrative expenses by $88,000 and additional paid-in-capital by $621,000. As a result, restated net income for fiscal 2020 was $878,000 or $0.24 per diluted share, compared to previously reported net income for fiscal 2020 of $966,000 or $0.26 per diluted share.

About Trio‑Tech

Established in 1958, Trio-Tech International is located in Van Nuys, California, with its Principal Executive Office and regional headquarter in Singapore. Trio-Tech International is a diversified business group with interests in semiconductor testing services, manufacturing and distribution of semiconductor testing equipment, and real estate. Our subsidiary locations include Tianjin, Suzhou, Chongqing in China, as well as Kuala Lumpur Malaysia and Bangkok Thailand. Further information about Trio-Tech's semiconductor products and services can be obtained from the Company's Web site at www.triotech.com and www.universalfareast.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may contain forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and assumptions regarding future activities and results of operations of the Company. In light of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in any forward looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company: market acceptance of Company products and services; changing business conditions or technologies and volatility in the semiconductor industry, which could affect demand for the Company's products and services; the impact of competition; problems with technology; product development schedules; delivery schedules; changes in military or commercial testing specifications which could affect the market for the Company's products and services; difficulties in profitably integrating acquired businesses, if any, into the Company; risks associated with conducting business internationally and especially in Asia, including currency fluctuations and devaluation, currency restrictions, local laws and restrictions and possible social, political and economic instability; changes in U.S. and global financial and equity markets, including market disruptions and significant interest rate fluctuations; public health issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic; trade tension between U.S and China and other economic, financial and regulatory factors beyond the Company's control. Other than statements of historical fact, all statements made in this Quarterly Report are forward looking, including, but not limited to, statements regarding industry prospects, future results of operations or financial position, and statements of our intent, belief and current expectations about our strategic direction, prospective and future financial results and condition. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements by the use of terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "estimates," "potential," "believes," "can impact," "continue," or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. Forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are inherently difficult to predict, which could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from our expectations, forecasts and assumptions.

TRIO‑TECH INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

AUDITED (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT EARNINGS PER SHARE)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Revenue

 

 

(Restated)

 

 

 

(Restated)

 

Manufacturing

$ 3,827

 

 

$ 2,724

 

 

$ 13,151

 

 

$ 11,605

 

 

Testing services

3,828

 

 

2,822

 

 

13,846

 

 

14,840

 

 

Distribution

1,647

 

 

1,620

 

 

5,437

 

 

7,958

 

 

Real estate

6

 

 

13

 

 

28

 

 

62

 

 

 

 

9,308

 

 

7,179

 

 

32,462

 

 

34,465

 

Cost of Sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of manufactured products sold

2,954

 

 

2,138

 

 

9,809

 

 

8,927

 

 

Cost of testing services rendered

2,780

 

 

2,307

 

 

10,431

 

 

11,353

 

 

Cost of distribution

1,333

 

 

1,393

 

 

4,475

 

 

6,847

 

 

Cost of real estate

19

 

 

18

 

 

77

 

 

72

 

 

 

 

7,086

 

 

5,856

 

 

24,792

 

 

27,199

 

Gross Margin

2,222

 

 

1,323

 

 

7,670

 

 

7,266

 

Operating Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative

1,693

 

 

1,745

 

 

6,938

 

 

7,064

 

 

Selling

90

 

 

132

 

 

446

 

 

679

 

 

Research and development

80

 

 

75

 

 

357

 

 

355

 

 

Impairment loss on long-lived assets

--

 

 

--

 

 

--

 

 

139

 

 

Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment

--

 

 

--

 

 

(1

)

 

(24

)

 

 

Total operating expenses

1,863

 

 

1,952

 

 

7,740

 

 

8,213

 

Income/ (Loss) from Operations

359

 

 

(629

)

 

(70

)

 

(947

)

Other (Expenses) Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

(30

)

 

(44

)

 

(126

)

 

(230

)

 

Other income, net

148

 

 

116

 

 

363

 

 

334

 

 

Government grant

102

 

 

406

 

 

514

 

 

778

 

 

Impairment loss on other assets

(1,580

)

 

--

 

 

(1,580

)

 

--

 

 

Gain on sale of properties

--

 

 

--

 

 

--

 

 

1,172

 

 

 

Total other (expenses) income

(1,360

)

 

478

 

 

(829

)

 

2,054

 

(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes

(1,001

)

 

(151

)

 

(899

)

 

1,107

 

Income Tax (Expenses) Benefit

(103

)

 

124

 

 

(228

)

 

12

 

(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

before Non-controlling Interest, net of tax

(1,104

)

 

(27

)

 

(1,127

)

 

1,119

 

(Loss) Gain from discontinued operations, net of tax

(2

)

 

18

 

 

(28

)

 

(3

)

NET (LOSS) INCOME

(1,106

)

 

(9

)

 

(1,155

)

 

1,116

 

Less: Net (loss) income attributable to the non-controlling interest

(110

)

 

(118

)

 

(564

)

 

238

 

Net (loss) income attributable to Trio-Tech International

(996

)

 

109

 

 

(591

)

 

878

 

Net Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Loss) Income from continuing operations, net of tax

(993

)

 

99

 

 

(575

)

 

879

 

 

(Loss) Gain from discontinued operations, net of tax

(3

)

 

10

 

 

(16

)

 

(1

)

 

Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International

(996

)

 

109

 

 

(591

)

 

878

 

Basic (Loss) Earnings per Share - Continuing Operations

$ (0.26

)

 

$ 0.03

 

 

$ (0.16

)

 

$ 0.24

 

Basic Loss per Share - Discontinued Operations

--

 

 

--

 

 

--

 

 

--

 

Basic (Loss) Earnings per Share

$ (0.26

)

 

$ 0.03

 

 

$ (0.16

)

 

$ 0.24

 

Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Share – Continuing Operations

$ (0.25

)

 

$ 0.03

 

 

$ (0.15

)

 

$ 0.24

 

Diluted Loss per Share – Discontinued Operations

--

 

 

--

 

 

--

 

 

--

 

Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Share

$ (0.25

)

 

$ 0.03

 

 

$ (0.15

)

 

$ 0.24

 

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic

3,768

 

 

3,673

 

 

3,768

 

 

3,673

 

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted

3,898

 

 

3,677

 

 

3,885

 

 

3,726

 

TRIO‑TECH INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

AUDITED (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT EARNINGS PER SHARE)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

(Restated)

 

 

 

(Restated)

Comprehensive Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Attributable to Trio-Tech International

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Shareholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income

$ (1,106

)

 

$ (9

)

 

$ (1,155

)

 

$ 1,116

 

Foreign currency translation, net of tax

133

 

 

309

 

 

1,248

 

 

(742

)

Comprehensive (Loss) Income

(973

)

 

300

 

 

93

 

 

374

 

Less: Comprehensive (Loss) Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

attributable to non-controlling interests

(117

)

 

(156

)

 

(572

)

 

220

 

Comprehensive (Loss) Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Attributable to Trio-Tech International

$ (856

)

 

$ 456

 

 

$ 665

 

 

$ 154

 

TRIO‑TECH INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT NUMBER OF SHARES)

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30,

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

(Restated)

 

ASSETS

(Audited)

 

 

 

 

CURRENT ASSETS:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 5,836

 

$ 4,150

Short-term deposits

6,651

 

6,838

Trade accounts receivable, net

8,293

 

5,951

Other receivables

662

 

998

Inventories, net

2,080

 

1,922

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

418

 

341

Financed Sales Receivable

19

 

--

Total current assets

23,959

 

20,200

Deferred tax assets

217

 

247

Investment properties, net

681

 

690

Property, plant and equipment, net

9,531

 

10,310

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,876

 

944

Other assets

262

 

1,609

Financed Sales Receivable

39

 

--

Restricted term deposits

1,741

 

1,660

Total non-current assets

14,347

 

15,460

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 38,306

 

$ 35,660

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

Lines of credit

$ 72

 

$ 172

Accounts payable

3,702

 

2,590

Accrued expenses

3,363

 

3,005

Income taxes payable

314

 

344

Current portion of bank loans payable

439

 

370

Current portion of finance leases

197

 

231

Current portion of operating leases

672

 

477

Current portion of PPP loan

--

 

54

Total current liabilities

8,759

 

7,243

Bank loans payable, net of current portion

1,621

 

1,836

Finance leases, net of current portion

253

 

435

Operating leases, net of current portion

1,204

 

467

Income taxes payable

385

 

430

PPP loan, net of current portion

--

 

67

Other non-current liabilities

31

 

36

Total non-current liabilities

3,494

 

3,271

TOTAL LIABILITIES

12,253

 

10,514

 

 

 

 

EQUITY

 

 

 

TRIO-TECH INTERNATIONAL'S SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:

 

 

 

Common stock, no par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized; 3,913,055 and 3,673,055 shares

 

 

 

issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively

12,178

 

11,424

Paid-in capital

4,233

 

3,984

Accumulated retained earnings

6,824

 

7,415

Accumulated other comprehensive gain-translation adjustments

2,399

 

1,143

Total Trio-Tech International shareholders' equity

25,634

 

23,966

Non-controlling interest

419

 

1,180

TOTAL EQUITY

26,053

 

25,146

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$ 38,306

 

$ 35,660

 




