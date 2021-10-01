Air France, TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE), the Metropole and the Airport of Nice Côte d’Azur have joined forces to operate a flight fueled with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Air France Flight 6235 has taken off for Orly Airport in Paris today at 6.30 pm from Nice Airport's Terminal 2, after being loaded with 30% SAF produced by TotalEnergies in its French plants.

The SAF-fueled flight is taking place during the Nice Transition Days, an international festival celebrating ecological innovations lasting until October 3, 2021, hosted by and organized by the Métropole of Nice-Côte d’Azur in partnership with the La Tribune newspaper and the Transition Forum association. The flight marks the end of the Transition Forum, an international economic conference held over two days during the Nice Transition Days, whose purpose is to accelerate the transition to a lower-carbon future.

The flight, operated out of France's second-largest airport, concretizes the ambition shared by public and private enterprises alike to meet the major dual challenge of decarbonizing air travel while continuing to support a vibrant economy and tourist industry in the regions. This shared endeavor illustrates the need to come together to create a convergence between economic and social imperatives and the energy transition.

After a first long-haul flight fueled by French-made SAF in May, this is a further realization by Air France and TotalEnergies towards supporting and developing the production of sustainable aviation fuel in France, as an essential condition for its widespread take-up in French airports.

The biofuel used for this flight was produced from waste and residues generated by the circular economy. It was made by TotalEnergies from used cooking oils at its biorefinery of La (Bouches-du-Rhône) and its plant at Oudalle (Seine-Maritime). The French-produced SAF carries ISCC-EU certification (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification) awarded by an independent body which guarantees its sustainability. The 30% incorporation on the Nice-Paris flight will prevent the emission of 3 tons of CO 2 .