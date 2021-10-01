checkAd

Decarbonization of Air Transportation Air France, TotalEnergies, the Métropole of Nice Côte d’Azur and Nice Côte d’Azur Airport Carry Out a Nice-Paris Flight Fueled With 30% Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2021, 20:01  |  102   |   |   

Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211001005647/en/

Air France, TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE), the Metropole and the Airport of Nice Côte d’Azur have joined forces to operate a flight fueled with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Air France Flight 6235 has taken off for Orly Airport in Paris today at 6.30 pm from Nice Airport's Terminal 2, after being loaded with 30% SAF produced by TotalEnergies in its French plants.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu TotalEnergies!
Long
Basispreis 37,23€
Hebel 10,71
Ask 0,45
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 45,67€
Hebel 9,17
Ask 0,46
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The SAF-fueled flight is taking place during the Nice Transition Days, an international festival celebrating ecological innovations lasting until October 3, 2021, hosted by and organized by the Métropole of Nice-Côte d’Azur in partnership with the La Tribune newspaper and the Transition Forum association. The flight marks the end of the Transition Forum, an international economic conference held over two days during the Nice Transition Days, whose purpose is to accelerate the transition to a lower-carbon future.

The flight, operated out of France's second-largest airport, concretizes the ambition shared by public and private enterprises alike to meet the major dual challenge of decarbonizing air travel while continuing to support a vibrant economy and tourist industry in the regions. This shared endeavor illustrates the need to come together to create a convergence between economic and social imperatives and the energy transition.

After a first long-haul flight fueled by French-made SAF in May, this is a further realization by Air France and TotalEnergies towards supporting and developing the production of sustainable aviation fuel in France, as an essential condition for its widespread take-up in French airports.

The biofuel used for this flight was produced from waste and residues generated by the circular economy. It was made by TotalEnergies from used cooking oils at its biorefinery of La (Bouches-du-Rhône) and its plant at Oudalle (Seine-Maritime). The French-produced SAF carries ISCC-EU certification (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification) awarded by an independent body which guarantees its sustainability. The 30% incorporation on the Nice-Paris flight will prevent the emission of 3 tons of CO2.

Seite 1 von 5
Total Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Total - alle Zeichen stehen auf Ausbruch
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Decarbonization of Air Transportation Air France, TotalEnergies, the Métropole of Nice Côte d’Azur and Nice Côte d’Azur Airport Carry Out a Nice-Paris Flight Fueled With 30% Sustainable Aviation Fuel Regulatory News: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211001005647/en/ Air France, TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE), the Metropole and the Airport of Nice Côte …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Merck and Ridgeback’s Investigational Oral Antiviral Molnupiravir Reduced the Risk of ...
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Basic Energy Services Assets From Chapter 11 ...
UnitedHealthcare’s 2022 Medicare Plans Shaped by Consumer Expectations for Value, Choice and ...
Decarbonization of Air Transportation: Air France, TotalEnergies, the Métropole of Nice Côte d’Azur and Nice Côte d’Azur Airport ...
Farmers National Banc Corp. and Cortland Bancorp Announce Election Deadline of October 25, 2021
Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund Announces Sources of Distribution
GROUPE SEB:  RACHAT D’ACTIONS – DECLARATION HEBDOMADAIRE TRANSACTIONS SUR ACTIONS PROPRES DU 14 SEPTEMBRE ...
ACCELERON INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Acceleron ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Katapult Holdings, Inc. (KPLT) is Being Sued for Misleading ...
Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
IonQ Expected to Go Public With in Excess of $600 Million in Expected Gross Proceeds
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.10.21TotalEnergies Doubles its Recycled Plastic Production Capacity in France
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21TotalEnergies, Air Liquide, VINCI and a Group of International Companies Launch the World’s Largest Clean Hydrogen Infrastructure Fund
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Verband: Weiter keine Entspannung an britischen Tankstellen
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
30.09.21Sustainable Development in the Russian Arctic: TotalEnergies Commits to the Protection of Biodiversity in the Arctic LNG 2 Project
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21UBS stuft Totalenergies auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
29.09.21JPMORGAN stuft Totalenergies auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
29.09.21Aktien Europa: Erholung - Techwerte wieder gefragt nach jüngstem Rutsch
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
29.09.21DEUTSCHE BANK stuft Totalenergies auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
29.09.21GOLDMAN SACHS stuft Totalenergies auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
29.09.21Offshore wind: TotalEnergies, Green Investment Group and RIDG Reveal West of Orkney ScotWind Bid in Scotland
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten