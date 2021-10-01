checkAd

SpotLite360 Announces Stock Option Grant

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPOTLITE360 IOT SOLUTIONS, INC. (“SpotLite360” or the “Company”) (CSE: LITE) (OTC: SPLTF) (Frankfurt: 87A) announces that it has granted, effective after market close on September 30, 2021, an aggregate of 450,000 stock options (each, an "Option") to certain officers of the Company in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

Each Option is exercisable for a period of ten (10) years for one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") at a price of $0.24 per Share, being the closing price of the Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange on September 30, 2021. This is a normal-course grant that comprises part of the long-term compensation and retention incentives program provided by the Company. An initial 75,000 Options will vest immediately, and the remaining Options will vest in equal 75,000 tranches every six (6) month periods thereafter.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

SpotLite360 IOT Solutions, Inc.

“James Greenwell”

James Greenwell, President

For more information about SpotLite360, please visit: http://spotlite360.com

Charles Lee
Investor Relations and Media Inquiries
+1 (720) 830-6120
ir@spotlite360.com

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (“CSE”) HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE, NOR HAS OR DOES THE CSE’S REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER.

About SpotLite360 IOT Solutions, Inc.

SpotLite360 is a logistics technologies solutions provider unlocking value, opportunities, and efficiencies for all participants in a supply chain. Building upon existing applications of IoT technologies, distributed ledgers, and machine learning, SpotLite360 endeavours to set new standards of transparency, integrity, and sustainability in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and agriculture industries. As regulators across the globe begin to impose new tracing and accountability requirements for the protection of consumers (e.g., DSCSA and FSMA from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration), the need for reliable, cost-effective, and versatile tracking technology is expected to grow considerably. SpotLite360’s flagship SaaS solution has been engineered to seamlessly track the movement of a product by integrating with systems of all major stakeholders in a supply chain ranging from the raw materials to the hands of the end consumer. With a primary objective of onboarding new clients in 2021, SpotLite360 plans to explore innovative use cases for its proprietary stack of technologies which could transform logistics workflows in some of the world’s largest industries.

