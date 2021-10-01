Deutsche Pfandbriefbank to Pay Additional Dividend of EUR 0.32 Autor: PLX AI | 01.10.2021, 20:28 | | 101 0 | 0 01.10.2021, 20:28 | (PLX AI) – Deutsche Pfandbriefbank to propose to the general meeting a further dividend payment for the 2020 financial yearDeutsche Pfandbriefbank additional dividend EUR 0.32Together with the dividend payment for the 2020 financial year of EUR 0.26 … (PLX AI) – Deutsche Pfandbriefbank to propose to the general meeting a further dividend payment for the 2020 financial yearDeutsche Pfandbriefbank additional dividend EUR 0.32Together with the dividend payment for the 2020 financial year of EUR 0.26 … (PLX AI) – Deutsche Pfandbriefbank to propose to the general meeting a further dividend payment for the 2020 financial year

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank additional dividend EUR 0.32

Together with the dividend payment for the 2020 financial year of EUR 0.26 per no-par value share entitled to dividends, which was resolved by the annual general meeting on 12 May 2021, this would result in a total dividend payment of EUR 0.58



