Exclusive Networks S.A. (Paris:EXN) (“Exclusive Networks”), has received notification that J.P. Morgan AG, acting as stabilising manager in the context of the first admission to trading of ordinary shares of Exclusive Networks on Euronext Paris, has undertaken stabilization activities (as defined under Article 3.2(d)), of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation")) of the following securities:

Exclusive Networks

Securities: Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 0.08 euro (ISIN: FR0014005DA7)

Offering Size: 18,295,307 ordinary shares (excluding the overallotment option)

Offer Price: 20 euros per ordinary share

Market: Euronext Paris

Stabilisation Manager: J.P. Morgan AG

Pursuant to Article 6, paragraph 2, of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing the Market Abuse Regulation with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Exclusive Networks, on the basis of the information disclosed by J.P. Morgan AG, hereby communicates the data relating to the stabilisation activities undertaken by J.P. Morgan AG as stabilisation agent between 23 September 2021, date of opening of the trading, and 30 September 2021: