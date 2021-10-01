BCD Fire was previously awarded the contract for the supply and installation of fire systems, including fire alarm panels and detectors, a central battery system and fire sprinkler system for the Burj 2020 Tower in Dubai. At 2333 feet high with 115 floors, Burj 2020 will be the world’s tallest commercial tower when completed. The BCD team commenced work on the first phase of this project during the 3rd quarter of 2021, with the contract value for this phase sitting at just under $1 million. The team has now been awarded the next phase of this project, valued at $1 million.

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS), ILUS is a M&A company focussed on acquiring and developing technology-based companies globally. The company has already completed four acquisitions in 2021, including that of BCD Fire, on April 12th. BCD Fire was already awarded 3 contracts in the 3rd quarter of 2021, valued at $1.5 million. The company has now been awarded a $1 million contract for the second phase of the Burj 2020 project.

To complete this project as well upcoming projects, which the company expects to be awarded, BCD Fire is in the process of hiring an additional 45 technicians and an additional salesperson. The additional 45 technicians will put the company in the position to apply for the lucrative A-level license for the supply, installation, and maintenance of fire protection systems in residential, industrial and oil field facilities in the United Arab Emirates. Once this license is granted, BCD Fire will be able to complete larger projects on multiple sites simultaneously as there will be no limitation on the size of project they can be awarded.

BCD Fire recently completed a $ 426 000 contract for the installation of fire alarm systems and a central battery system for a 13-story residential building on the upmarket Dubai Hills Estate in Dubai. It also completed a $ 141 000 contract for the installation of Emirates Hospital’s new fire system.

“BCD Fire has achieved so much since we acquired it earlier this year and the award of this next phase of the Burj 2020 project is reward for the progress made by the ILUS and BCD teams. Obtaining the A-level license will rocket this acquisition to a whole new level. There has also been overwhelming interest from regional Fire Safety Training Companies in our new Virtual Reality Fire Extinguisher Training Courses which are being launched this month. The BCD Fire pipeline is so strong that it really is just about scaling up the business quick enough to take on the projects that are lined up. I said in August that we are barely scratching the surface of BCD Fire’s potential and since then we have made excellent progress but looking at how many projects there are in the region and how primed BCD Fire is for growth, reminds us how bright the future is for this company,” said ILUS Managing Director, John-Paul Backwell.