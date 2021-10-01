Textron to Release Third Quarter Results on October 28, 2021

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday morning, October 28, 2021.

Textron will also host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern) to discuss the results and the company’s outlook. The call will be available via webcast at www.textron.com or by direct dial at (844) 721-7241 in the U.S. or (409) 207-6955 outside of the U.S.; Access Code: 4252363.

In addition, the call will be recorded and available for playback beginning at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern) on Thursday, October 28, 2021 by dialing (402) 970-0847; Access Code: 6190396.