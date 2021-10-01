Marksmen Announces Operational Update

checkAd

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marksmen Energy Inc. (“Marksmen” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MAH) announces the following:

Pickaway County, Ohio – Further to Marksmen’s news release dated August 26, 2021, Marksmen is pleased to provide further information with respect to the drilling of the Davis Holbrook #2 well (“DH2”) in the Cambrian Knox formation. Marksmen is the operator of the well and holds a 75% working interest. It is the first of up to five vertical offset wells to Marksmen’s Davis Holbrook #1 well (“DH1”). DH1 is Marksmen’s best well to date, drilled in 2016, with initial production over 80 bbls of oil per day. It has since produced over 64,000 barrels of oil and continues to produce at approximately 25 bbls of oil per day.

Completing DH2 was delayed waiting on a service rig. On September 29, 2021, the lower of three zones was perforated at an interval between 2,408 and 2,416 feet, and then acidized. With high porosity and permeability, this formation does not require hydraulic fracturing. DH2 was then swabbed for the remainder of the daylight hours. It swabbed oil and saturated natural gas at a swab rate of 16 bbls of oil per hour or 384 bbls per day. DH2 was then shut-in overnight. When operations were resumed in the morning the oil level rose from bottom up to within 200 feet of surface, an indicator of a gas charged oil reservoir. DH2 was again swabbed for an additions five hours at the same rates per hour. There was no water produced during the swabbing process.

Marksmen, in conjunction with our operating partner, decided to hold off perforating the upper two zones and to concentrate on bringing this lower zone on production and to technically evaluate its productivity and potential independent of the other two zones. DH2 will be carefully produced, using best oilfield production practises. It should be noted that swabbing rates are not necessarily an indicator of daily pumping rates or indication of long term performance or ultimate recovery. However, Marksmen expects the initial production rates could exceed those of DH1.

Production tubing and rods have now been installed in DH2. Flow lines to the existing DH1 tank battery, as well as a pumpjack and related equipment will be installed in the next few days and DH2 will be brought on production. It is anticipated that the upper zones, that have similar logs and characteristics of the lower zone, will be perforated, and brought on production as soon as possible.

