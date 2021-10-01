checkAd

Mesa Labs Declares Quarterly Dividend

Lakewood, Colo., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) (we, us, our, “Mesa” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2021.

About Mesa Laboratories, Inc.

Mesa is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of critical quality control solutions for the pharmaceutical, healthcare and medical device industries. Mesa offers products and services through four divisions (Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, Instruments and Continuous Monitoring) to help our customers ensure product integrity, increase patient and worker safety, and improve the quality of life throughout the world.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information that constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and present expectations or projections.  Forward-looking statements include statements relating to revenues and growth, operating results, profit margin pressure, industry conditions, economic conditions, demand, competition, the effects of additional actions taken to become more efficient or lower costs, risks related to the integration of acquired businesses, changes in legal and regulatory matters, the ability to generate additional cash flow, and the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the myriad of its effects on our business including related decreases in customer demand and spending, and any events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future. Generally, the words “expect,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “may,” “target,” “project,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These statements are based upon current information and expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those estimated or anticipated as a result of these risks and unknowns or other risks and uncertainties. For additional information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties that could affect these statements, and the our business, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021, as well as other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in our reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to republish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, to provide any updates, or to reflect the occurrence of future events.

For more information about the Company, please visit its website at www.mesalabs.com

CONTACT: CONTACT: Gary Owens; President and CEO, or John Sakys; CFO, both of Mesa Laboratories, Inc., +1-303-987-8000




Disclaimer

