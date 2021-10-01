checkAd

Link Global Technologies Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Clean Carbon Equity, Setting the Path Towards Carbon Neutrality

Autor: Accesswire
01.10.2021, 21:20  |  110   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / LINK GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. (CSE:LNK)(FSE:LGT)(OTC PINK:LGLOF) ("LINK" or the "Company"), an innovative power and infrastructure solutions provider for data hosting operations and the digital economy, …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / LINK GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. (CSE:LNK)(FSE:LGT)(OTC PINK:LGLOF) ("LINK" or the "Company"), an innovative power and infrastructure solutions provider for data hosting operations and the digital economy, is pleased to announce that the final agreements have been signed to acquire Clean Carbon Equity ("CCE") (LOI -July 30, 2021) an arm's length private company existing under the laws of British Columbia (the "Acquisition").

The closing of the Acquisition (the "Closing") will position LINK as a global ESG leader in the data and digital economy sector, and projects to increase cash flow and create new long-term revenue opportunities for the Company. With the Acquisition, LINK has also operationalized its plans to become carbon neutral by 2026, well ahead of the 2030 timeline established by the Crypto Climate Accord.

THE COMMITMENT TO CARBON-NEUTRAL MINING THROUGH CLEAN CARBON EQUITIES IS QUANTIFIABLE AND VERIFIABLE

"The significance of this acquisition can't be overstated," said Stephen Jenkins, Chief Executive Officer of Link. With mandatory offsets slated for $65.0/tonne in 2023, businesses will be in need of offset solutions. CCE is already in the business and has cash flow from the outset. However, if companies are not proactive, the cost of producing a megawatt of power unmitigated will rise significantly depending on the generation source. CCE will offer a solution."

"CCE will continue to exist as a separate, wholly-owned subsidiary of LINK, allowing CCE to encourage and assist other crypto-related companies in achieving their commitments to carbon neutrality. CCE operates a user-friendly system that allows Carbon Credits/Offsets to be calculated and traded, ensuring verification and retirement as deemed necessary. Our first order of business will be to make Link Global carbon neutral."

"We first started this company because of the needs of my transportation company," added Chad Clovis, CEO of Clean Carbon Equity. "I was trying to buy carbon offsets and was surprised by the degree of difficulty I was finding. We saw the need for a better system - so we created it. We are very excited about the opportunity of joining forces with Link Global. Over the past four (4) months alone, CCE has offset 10,000 tonnes of CO2 with Verified Emission Reduction Credits and with a number of larger value projects expected to close in the next two quarters, the company is expecting considerable growth. CCE plans to launch a carbon offset calculator and digital currency payment system for offsetters, and the company believes these initiatives will be important growth drivers within the digital currency sector."

Seite 1 von 4
Link Global Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Bitcoin Mining mit grüner Energie, Goldmine des 21. Jahrhunderts
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Link Global Technologies Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Clean Carbon Equity, Setting the Path Towards Carbon Neutrality VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / LINK GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. (CSE:LNK)(FSE:LGT)(OTC PINK:LGLOF) ("LINK" or the "Company"), an innovative power and infrastructure solutions provider for data hosting operations and the digital economy, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Link Global Technologies Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Clean Carbon Equity, Setting the ...
Engine Media – AIS Arbitration Update
Nutriband Inc. Prices $6.6 million Public Offering and Announces Uplisting to the NASDAQ Capital ...
CMC Metals Ltd. Adopts Advanced Notice Policy
Lincoln Advances Preproduction Permitting Process at Pine Grove
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Engages Dutchess Strategic Advisors to Assist on Corporate ...
Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team
Lucky Appoints New Board Member and Grants Incentive Stock Options
Emgold Provides Corporate Update
New Directors Appointed to the Board of Golden Valley Bancshares
Titel
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Conference Call and Webcast
HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Electrovaya Announces C$3.795 Million Private Placement with an Institutional Investor
Fabled Increase Mineralized Diorite Dike To +1,000 Meters in Strike Length and To -400 Meters ...
ReelTime Media ads NFL to its Sports Network Providing Placement Coverage in Every NFL Game and at ...
Bullet Blockchain Provides Update on Merger With Britannia Mining
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.09.21Link Global Technologies Provides an Update on AUC Staff Proposal
Accesswire | Analysen
15.09.21Link Global Technologies Begins Regulatory Approval Process for 30 MW Over 3 New Sites
Accesswire | Analysen