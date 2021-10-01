checkAd

Chevron, Mercuria Finalize CNG Fueling Network Joint Venture

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2021, 22:00  |  46   |   |   

Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), announced today that it closed its previously announced acquisition of an equity interest in American Natural Gas LLC and its network of 60 compressed natural gas stations across the United States from Mercuria Energy Trading.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211001005593/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Chevron Corporation!
Long
Basispreis 95,80€
Hebel 11,97
Ask 0,76
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 109,09€
Hebel 11,60
Ask 0,45
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

About Chevron
 Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to achieving a more prosperous and sustainable world. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. To advance a lower carbon future, we are focused on lowering the carbon intensity in our operations and growing our lower carbon businesses. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

About Mercuria
 Founded in 2004, Mercuria is one of the largest independent energy and commodity groups in the world. As an integrated group, Mercuria is present all along the commodity value chain with activities forming a balanced combination of trading flows, strategic assets and structuring solutions. With more than USD 100 billion in turnover, Mercuria has become one of the most active players in the energy and renewables markets. Over the next five years, the company will direct half of its investment towards the energy transition. For more information, visit www.mercuria.com.

Chevron Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chevron, Mercuria Finalize CNG Fueling Network Joint Venture Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), announced today that it closed its previously announced acquisition of an equity interest in American Natural Gas LLC and its network of 60 compressed natural gas stations across …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Basic Energy Services Assets From Chapter 11 ...
Decarbonization of Air Transportation: Air France, TotalEnergies, the Métropole of Nice Côte d’Azur and Nice Côte d’Azur Airport ...
Farmers National Banc Corp. and Cortland Bancorp Announce Election Deadline of October 25, 2021
Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund Announces Sources of Distribution
GROUPE SEB:  RACHAT D’ACTIONS – DECLARATION HEBDOMADAIRE TRANSACTIONS SUR ACTIONS PROPRES DU 14 SEPTEMBRE ...
ACCELERON INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Acceleron ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Katapult Holdings, Inc. (KPLT) is Being Sued for Misleading ...
Labcorp Receives Emergency Use Authorization for At Home Collection Kit for Combined COVID-19 and ...
Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)
Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
IonQ Expected to Go Public With in Excess of $600 Million in Expected Gross Proceeds
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:00 UhrChartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 39/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
30.09.21Advisory: Chevron Corporation’s 3Q 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Chevron Announces Leadership Changes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Drohender US-Zahlungsausfall belastet
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
28.09.21Aktien New York: Zinsängste und drohender US-Zahlungsausfall belasten
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
28.09.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Anlegerflucht wegen steigender US-Zinsen
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
28.09.21Chevron – Verschnaufpause nach Kurssprung?
SG Zertifikate | Chartanalysen
Anzeige
28.09.21Aktien New York Ausblick: Techwerte unter Druck bei höheren Anleiherenditen
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
27.09.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow leicht im Plus - Tech-Werte fallen zurück
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
27.09.21Chevron Mourns Passing of Former Texaco Chairman Alfred DeCrane
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten