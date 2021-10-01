Bank OZK Announces Increased Regular Quarterly Dividend

Forty-five consecutive quarters of increased quarterly cash dividends

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (the “Bank”) (Nasdaq: OZK) announced its Board of Directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per common share payable October 22, 2021 to shareholders of record as of October 15, 2021. The dividend of $0.29 per common share represents an increase of $0.005 per common share, or 1.75%, over the dividend paid in the previous quarter. Bank OZK has increased its quarterly cash dividend in each of the last forty-five quarters.



Bank OZK’s consistent track record of increasing its dividend has led to it being included in the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats index (Ticker: SPHYDA) since January 2018. The index consists of members of the S&P Composite 1500 that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 20 years, and that meet minimum float-adjusted market capitalization and liquidity requirements. For more information on the index, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji.