Krystal Biotech to Present at the Chardan 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech Inc., (“Krystal”) (NASDAQ: KRYS), the leader in redosable gene therapies for rare diseases, today announced its participation in the Chardan Virtual 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference, taking place October 4-5, 2021. Krish Krishnan, Chairman and CEO at Krystal Biotech, will participate in a fireside chat, and Whitney Ijem, SVP, Strategy & Business Development, will join a panel discussion on the utility of non-traditional viral vectors.



Details for the conference are as follows: