Adverum Presents 2-Year OPTIC Data Demonstrating Sustained Durability and Promising Safety Profile from Single Intravitreal Injection of ADVM-022 in Wet AMD Patients Who Previously Required Frequent Anti-VEGF Injections

-- Over 80% reduction in annualized anti-VEGF injection frequency at 2 x 10^11 vg/eye --

-- More than half of patients free of injection at median follow-up of 1.7 years at 2 x 10^11 vg/eye --

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, today announced new long-term data from the OPTIC clinical trial of ADVM-022 single, in-office intravitreal (IVT) injection gene therapy in patients requiring frequent anti-VEGF injections for their neovascular or wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Safety and efficacy data from patients followed through 2 years post injection are being presented at the Retina Society’s 54th Annual Scientific Meeting in Chicago, Illinois. The presentation is available on the Publications page in the Pipeline section of Adverum’s website.

“We have now followed all wet AMD patients in the OPTIC trial for a minimum of a year, and in some cases beyond two years, after treatment with a single in-office intravitreal injection of ADVM-022. We are very pleased to report that both the promising safety profile and durability of treatment effect continue to be maintained in this patient population,” said Laurent Fischer, M.D., president and chief executive officer at Adverum Biotechnologies. “We are excited to see that ADVM-022 has the potential to extend the treatment benefit from weeks to years.”

Dr. Fischer stated, “We continue to analyze all data from patients receiving ADVM-022 in OPTIC and our INFINITY study in diabetic macular edema. We will present data from the latter on October 9 at the American Society of Retina Specialists Annual Scientific Meeting, followed by an encore presentation of OPTIC data on October 11. We look forward to completing our analysis of the data from our ADVM-022 program to meet with investigators and regulators as we outline our path forward in wet AMD. We are planning a Phase 2 trial to evaluate doses of ADVM-022 at 2 x 10^11 and lower with enhanced prophylaxis, with the goal of further improving the safety profile of ADVM-022 as we aim to deliver this novel therapy to patients.”