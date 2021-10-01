checkAd

Adverum Presents 2-Year OPTIC Data Demonstrating Sustained Durability and Promising Safety Profile from Single Intravitreal Injection of ADVM-022 in Wet AMD Patients Who Previously Required Frequent Anti-VEGF Injections

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2021, 22:00  |  35   |   |   

-- Results featured in a presentation today at the Retina Society’s 54th Annual Scientific Meeting --

-- Robust aflibercept protein expression sustained through 2 years --

-- Over 80% reduction in annualized anti-VEGF injection frequency at 2 x 10^11 vg/eye --

-- More than half of patients free of injection at median follow-up of 1.7 years at 2 x 10^11 vg/eye --

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, today announced new long-term data from the OPTIC clinical trial of ADVM-022 single, in-office intravitreal (IVT) injection gene therapy in patients requiring frequent anti-VEGF injections for their neovascular or wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Safety and efficacy data from patients followed through 2 years post injection are being presented at the Retina Society’s 54th Annual Scientific Meeting in Chicago, Illinois. The presentation is available on the Publications page in the Pipeline section of Adverum’s website.

“We have now followed all wet AMD patients in the OPTIC trial for a minimum of a year, and in some cases beyond two years, after treatment with a single in-office intravitreal injection of ADVM-022. We are very pleased to report that both the promising safety profile and durability of treatment effect continue to be maintained in this patient population,” said Laurent Fischer, M.D., president and chief executive officer at Adverum Biotechnologies. “We are excited to see that ADVM-022 has the potential to extend the treatment benefit from weeks to years.”

Dr. Fischer stated, “We continue to analyze all data from patients receiving ADVM-022 in OPTIC and our INFINITY study in diabetic macular edema. We will present data from the latter on October 9 at the American Society of Retina Specialists Annual Scientific Meeting, followed by an encore presentation of OPTIC data on October 11. We look forward to completing our analysis of the data from our ADVM-022 program to meet with investigators and regulators as we outline our path forward in wet AMD. We are planning a Phase 2 trial to evaluate doses of ADVM-022 at 2 x 10^11 and lower with enhanced prophylaxis, with the goal of further improving the safety profile of ADVM-022 as we aim to deliver this novel therapy to patients.”

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Adverum Presents 2-Year OPTIC Data Demonstrating Sustained Durability and Promising Safety Profile from Single Intravitreal Injection of ADVM-022 in Wet AMD Patients Who Previously Required Frequent Anti-VEGF Injections - Results featured in a presentation today at the Retina Society’s 54th Annual Scientific Meeting - - Robust aflibercept protein expression sustained through 2 years - - Over 80% reduction in annualized anti-VEGF injection frequency at 2 x …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
MamaMancini’s to Present at LD Micro Main Event on October 13, 2021
Nevada Copper Announces Financing Update
Green Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for October 2021
P2 Gold Upsizes and Closes the Flow-Through Private Placement
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Align Technology to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 27, 2021
Better Choice Company Appoints Lionel Conacher and Arlene Dickinson to the Board of Directors
XP Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held on October 1, 2021
aTyr Pharma Announces Poster Presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Todos Medical Receives Approval by Amazon to Sell Immune Supplements Tollovid & Tollovid Daily
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...