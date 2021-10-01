LMP Announces the Closing of its Acquisition of White Plains Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Dealership in New York is Expected to be Completed by Wednesday October 6th

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL , Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX), an e-commerce and facilities-based automotive retailer in the United States, today announced the closing of its acquisition of White Plains Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Dealership in New York is expected to be completed by Wednesday October 6th. The acquisition was initially expected to close today.

Richard Aldahan, LMP’s Chief Operating Officer, stated, “First, in advance of the close I would like to welcome Jonathan Grant to the LMP organization. Upon the closing of the acquisition, Mr. Grant will be Regional Vice President at LMP, Partner, as well as Dealer Operator of the acquired dealership. I look forward to working with him. This acquisition will further expand our management team and Northeast footprint. We intend to partner with Jonathan upon closings in several more of our contracted acquisitions in the Northeast along with their respective senior managers as well as continuing to expand aggressively in this region as we are seeing continued interest in our dealer partner model.”

Mr. Aldahan concluded, “The operating assets to be acquired include four new vehicle franchises consisting of: one Chrysler, one Dodge, one Jeep and one Ram.”

Sam Tawfik, LMP’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “This acquisition marks the beginning of our rolling close process in the Northeast as previously announced. I also would like to welcome Jonathan Grant and his team to the LMP organization. In working with Jonathan during the course of this year and witnessing his management skills, he is clearly a strong addition to LMP’s management team. We are pleased to have Mr. Grant as Regional Vice President of LMP upon the closing of the acquisition”

Jonathan Grant is a 30 year auto retail executive with CEO experience at large high performing dealerships in the Northeast.

Jonathan received his MBA from Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia in 1980 and worked 10 years in the corporate world prior to entering the retail auto business in 1990.

The dealerships under his management have long been considered model dealerships in the Northeast region providing outstanding customer service, high volume, and numerous awards.

ABOUT LMP AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS, INC.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) is a growth company with a long-term plan to profitably consolidate and partner with automotive dealership groups in the United States. We offer a wide array of products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle, including new and used vehicles, finance and insurance products and automotive repair and maintenance.