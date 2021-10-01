checkAd

LMP Announces the Closing of its Acquisition of White Plains Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Dealership in New York is Expected to be Completed by Wednesday October 6th

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2021, 22:00  |  30   |   |   

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL , Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX), an e-commerce and facilities-based automotive retailer in the United States, today announced the closing of its acquisition of White Plains Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Dealership in New York is expected to be completed by Wednesday October 6th. The acquisition was initially expected to close today.

The Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram franchises are located at 70 Westchester Avenue, White Plains, New York 10601.

Richard Aldahan, LMP’s Chief Operating Officer, stated, “First, in advance of the close I would like to welcome Jonathan Grant to the LMP organization. Upon the closing of the acquisition, Mr. Grant will be Regional Vice President at LMP, Partner, as well as Dealer Operator of the acquired dealership. I look forward to working with him. This acquisition will further expand our management team and Northeast footprint. We intend to partner with Jonathan upon closings in several more of our contracted acquisitions in the Northeast along with their respective senior managers as well as continuing to expand aggressively in this region as we are seeing continued interest in our dealer partner model.”

Mr. Aldahan concluded, “The operating assets to be acquired include four new vehicle franchises consisting of: one Chrysler, one Dodge, one Jeep and one Ram.”

Sam Tawfik, LMP’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “This acquisition marks the beginning of our rolling close process in the Northeast as previously announced. I also would like to welcome Jonathan Grant and his team to the LMP organization. In working with Jonathan during the course of this year and witnessing his management skills, he is clearly a strong addition to LMP’s management team.  We are pleased to have Mr. Grant as Regional Vice President of LMP upon the closing of the acquisition”  

Jonathan Grant is a 30 year auto retail executive with CEO experience at large high performing dealerships in the Northeast.

Jonathan received his MBA from Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia in 1980 and worked 10 years in the corporate world prior to entering the retail auto business in 1990.

The dealerships under his management have long been considered model dealerships in the Northeast region providing outstanding customer service, high volume, and numerous awards. 

ABOUT LMP AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS, INC.
LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) is a growth company with a long-term plan to profitably consolidate and partner with automotive dealership groups in the United States. We offer a wide array of products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle, including new and used vehicles, finance and insurance products and automotive repair and maintenance.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LMP Announces the Closing of its Acquisition of White Plains Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Dealership in New York is Expected to be Completed by Wednesday October 6th FORT LAUDERDALE, FL , Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX), an e-commerce and facilities-based automotive retailer in the United States, today announced the closing of its acquisition of White Plains …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
MamaMancini’s to Present at LD Micro Main Event on October 13, 2021
Nevada Copper Announces Financing Update
Green Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for October 2021
P2 Gold Upsizes and Closes the Flow-Through Private Placement
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Align Technology to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 27, 2021
Better Choice Company Appoints Lionel Conacher and Arlene Dickinson to the Board of Directors
XP Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held on October 1, 2021
aTyr Pharma Announces Poster Presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Todos Medical Receives Approval by Amazon to Sell Immune Supplements Tollovid & Tollovid Daily
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...