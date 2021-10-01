NI Announces Upcoming Events With the Financial Community
NI (Nasdaq: NATI) will host the following events with the financial community.
NATI Q3 2021 Earnings Call
October 28, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. CT
Baird 2021 Global Industrial Conference
November 9, 2021
Stifel 2021 Virtual Midwest Growth Conference
November 11, 2021
Nasdaq 45th Investor Conference
November 30, 2021
A live webcast for events will be available at http://investor.ni.com/events.cfm
About NI
At NI, we bring together the people, ideas and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity’s biggest challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, we provide the tailored, software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to Engineer Ambitiously every day. (NATI-G)
