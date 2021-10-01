checkAd

Manitowoc Completes Acquisition of the Crane Business of H&E Equipment Services, Inc.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) (the “Company” or “Manitowoc”), a leading global manufacturer of cranes and lifting solutions, announced the closing of the acquisition of the crane business of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (“H&E”) (NASDAQ: HEES), one of the largest rental equipment companies in the U.S., for approximately $130 million, subject to the finalization of net working capital and other transaction adjustments.

“We are excited to welcome the H&E crane team to the Manitowoc family. The acquisition of the H&E crane business advances our strategy to expand our aftermarket activities within a significant geographic region. The crane business will operate under our new wholly-owned subsidiary, MGX Equipment Services, LLC. Together, we are in a stronger position to continue delivering industry-leading products and support for our customers while growing shareholder value,” commented Aaron H. Ravenscroft, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Manitowoc Company, Inc.

MGX Equipment Services, LLC (“MGX”) will expand Manitowoc’s ability to provide new sales, used sales, aftermarket parts, service, and crane financing options to a variety of end market customers. MGX along with the previously announced acquisition of Aspen Equipment Company includes fourteen full-service branch locations along with field service technicians that provide industry-leading technical competencies and exceptional customer support.

About The Manitowoc Company, Inc.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. was founded in 1902 and has over a 118-year tradition of providing high-quality, customer-focused products and support services to its markets. Manitowoc is one of the world's leading providers of engineered lifting solutions. Manitowoc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports comprehensive product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks, tower cranes, and industrial cranes under the Aspen Equipment, Grove, Manitowoc, MGX Equipment Services, National Crane, Potain, and Shuttlelift brand names.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements typically containing words such as "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "estimates," and words of similar import. By their nature, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future.

Wertpapier


