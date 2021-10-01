checkAd

Shelley Leibowitz Elected to Elastic’s Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2021, 22:05  |  44   |   |   

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced that its shareholders elected Shelley Leibowitz to its board of directors at the 2021 annual general meeting of shareholders (the “2021 AGM”) that took place earlier today. The term of office for Ms. Leibowitz will expire at the end of the 2024 annual general meeting of shareholders.

Leibowitz brings more than 30 years of information technology (IT) and business governance expertise to the Elastic Board of Directors, having formerly served as Chief Information Officer (CIO) for Morgan Stanley and The World Bank, as well as a board member for E*TRADE and MassMutual. She currently sits on the board of Morgan Stanley and several privately held fintech and information security companies.

Leibowitz has spent her career at the intersection of financial services and technology. She advises organizations in digital transformation, IT portfolio and risk management, information security and digital trust, performance metrics, and effective governance. She is a lifetime member of the Council on Foreign Relations and sits on numerous boards and councils, including the NY Board of BuildOn, a not-for-profit that runs service and learning programs in urban high schools across the United States.

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements herein are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties related to the future conduct and growth of Elastic’s business and the markets in which Elastic operates. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2021 and any subsequent reports filed with the SEC. SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of Elastic's website at ir.elastic.co and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Elastic assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Elastic Bearer and Registered Shares Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Shelley Leibowitz Elected to Elastic’s Board of Directors Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced that its shareholders elected Shelley Leibowitz to its board of directors at the 2021 annual general meeting of shareholders (the “2021 AGM”) …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Basic Energy Services Assets From Chapter 11 ...
Decarbonization of Air Transportation: Air France, TotalEnergies, the Métropole of Nice Côte d’Azur and Nice Côte d’Azur Airport ...
Farmers National Banc Corp. and Cortland Bancorp Announce Election Deadline of October 25, 2021
Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund Announces Sources of Distribution
GROUPE SEB:  RACHAT D’ACTIONS – DECLARATION HEBDOMADAIRE TRANSACTIONS SUR ACTIONS PROPRES DU 14 SEPTEMBRE ...
ACCELERON INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Acceleron ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Katapult Holdings, Inc. (KPLT) is Being Sued for Misleading ...
Labcorp Receives Emergency Use Authorization for At Home Collection Kit for Combined COVID-19 and ...
Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)
Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
IonQ Expected to Go Public With in Excess of $600 Million in Expected Gross Proceeds
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.09.21Elastic Named the Best Technology Company for Women by Career Development Platform Fairygodboss
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.09.21Elastic Announces Native Integration with Google Cloud Dataflow in Elastic Cloud, and Enhancements to Runtime Fields in Elasticsearch and Kibana
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.09.21Elastic Announces New Threat Prevention Capabilities for Windows, macOS and Linux, and Host Isolation for Cloud Native Linux Environments
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.09.21Elastic Announces General Availability of APM Correlations and Google Cloud Dataflow Integration in Elastic Observability
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic App Search Web Crawler and New Customization Features for Workplace Search in Elastic Enterprise Search
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Elastic Announces Capabilities to Optimize Search Experiences for Users and Simplify Data Ingestion and Analysis
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Elastic Completes the Acquisition of Cmd
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21Elastic Announces ElasticON Global Virtual Conference, Oct. 5 - 7, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Elastic Announces the General Availability of the Elastic Cloud Terraform Provider
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Elastic Completes the Acquisition of Build.Security
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten