Capital Senior Living Enters into Amended and Restated Investment Agreement with Conversant Capital

Capital Senior Living Corporation (“Capital Senior Living” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CSU), a leading owner-operator of senior living communities across the United States, today announced that it has entered into an Amended and Restated Investment Agreement (the “Amended Agreement”) with affiliates of Conversant Capital LLC (“Conversant”). Under the terms of the Amended Agreement, which replaces, in its entirety, the previously announced Investment Agreement with Conversant, the Company will raise up to $154.8 million through the combination of (a) the private placement of convertible preferred stock, common stock and warrants to Conversant; (b) an amended common stock rights offering to its existing stockholders, with a revised subscription price of $30 per share; and (c) an incremental $25 million accordion from Conversant for future investment at the Company’s option, subject to certain conditions (collectively, the “Amended Transactions”).

Conversant and one of the Company’s largest shareholders, Arbiter Partners (“Arbiter”), will backstop the rights offering through the purchase of additional shares of common stock (if the rights offering is not fully subscribed). Arbiter and Silk Partners, another of the Company’s largest shareholders, have agreed to participate in the rights offering, which, together with the backstop, guarantees that the Company raises the full amount of proceeds sought in the rights offering. Silk Partners, Arbiter, and Kimberly S. Lody, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capital Senior Living, who collectively own approximately 32% of the outstanding stock of the Company, have signed voting agreements supporting the Amended Transactions.

“We appreciate the feedback we have received from our shareholders throughout this process and the collaborative approach taken by Conversant. We also welcome the support and participation of two of our largest shareholders, Silk Partners and Arbiter, and are pleased that they have decided this transaction is in the best interest of all Capital Senior Living shareholders,” said Kimberly S. Lody. “Our Board and management team are confident that the Amended Transactions represent the right path forward for the Company and our stakeholders by providing the critical capital we urgently need to address our liquidity and Going Concern issues while offering an enhanced opportunity for existing shareholders to participate through the revised rights offering.”