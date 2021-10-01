checkAd

Arco Receives Antitrust Approval and Completes the Acquisition of COC and Dom Bosco Learning Systems

Arco Platform Limited, or Arco (Nasdaq: ARCE), today announced that it received, on September 30, 2021, final antitrust approval from Brazil’s Administrative Council for Economic Defense – CADE, with no conditions, in connection with its previously announced acquisition of COC and Dom Bosco learning systems, which it has now completed.

The payment terms set forth in the purchase agreement were updated upon closing of the transaction to a total purchase price of R$800.4 million, adjusted for COC’s and Dom Bosco’s cash and working capital positions as of September 30, 2021, paid in a single installment on the transaction closing date.

The acquisition of COC and Dom Bosco consolidates Arco’s leading position in core solutions for the private K-12 segment by diversifying the pricing and geographic reach of its existing portfolio, while allowing Arco to unlock additional opportunities to cross-sell supplemental products and upsell within existing partner schools.

The incorporation of COC and Dom Bosco into Companhia Brasileira de Educação e Sistema de Ensino S.A., Arco’s subsidiary incorporating the acquired businesses, is expected to be concluded in the first quarter of 2022.

About Arco Platform Limited (Nasdaq: ARCE)

Arco has empowered hundreds of thousands of students to rewrite their futures through education. Our data-driven learning methodology, proprietary adaptable curriculum, interactive hybrid content, and high-quality pedagogical services allow students to personalize their learning experience while enabling schools to thrive.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as pertains to Arco within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, Arco’s expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance conditions. The achievement or success of the matters covered by statements herein involves substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, Arco’s results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements it makes. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward looking statements are made on the basis of Arco’s current expectations and projections relating to its financial conditions, result of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business, and these statements are not guarantees of future performance.

