checkAd

HBT Financial, Inc. Completes Acquisition of NXT Bancorporation, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2021, 22:05  |  54   |   |   

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) (“HBT” or “HBT Financial”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company (“Heartland Bank”), today announced that it has completed its acquisition of NXT Bancorporation, Inc. (“NXT”), the holding company for NXT Bank. As of June 30, 2021, NXT Bank had $238 million in assets, $199 million in loans, and $184 million in deposits.

The completion of the transaction extends HBT’s footprint into Eastern Iowa with four locations in Central City, Marion, Waterloo, and Coralville that will begin operating as branches of Heartland Bank following the merger of NXT Bank into Heartland Bank anticipated in December. Nathan Koch, currently NXT Bank’s President and CEO, will serve as the Iowa Market President for Heartland Bank when the banks merge in December.

Fred Drake, Chairman and CEO of HBT Financial, said, “We are excited to welcome NXT’s customers, employees and shareholders to the HBT family. Since the announcement of the acquisition in June, we have worked closely with Nate and his team to coordinate a smooth transition for our new customers and employees. Working collaboratively with our new colleagues, we will be able to build on the strengths of each organization to offer customers a superior banking experience, a greater selection of products and services to meet their financial needs, and an increased ability to accommodate clients with larger, more complex borrowing requirements. We look forward to fully capitalizing on the synergies created from the combination of our institutions and further enhancing the value of the HBT franchise.”

“We will continue to operate with the same commitment to relationship banking and outstanding customer service that helped us to build NXT into a highly successful community bank,” said Nathan Koch. “With the additional resources, financial strength, and expertise provided by HBT, we believe that we will be able to accelerate our growth and elevate our profile in Iowa in the coming years by attracting additional banking talent and pursuing relationships with larger commercial clients.”

About HBT Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois and is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company. HBT provides a comprehensive suite of business, commercial, wealth management, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal entities throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois and Eastern Iowa through 61 branches. As of June 30, 2021, HBT had total assets of $4.0 billion, total loans of $2.2 billion, and total deposits of $3.4 billion. HBT is a longstanding Central Illinois company, with banking roots that can be traced back to 1920.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HBT Financial, Inc. Completes Acquisition of NXT Bancorporation, Inc. BLOOMINGTON, Ill., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) (“HBT” or “HBT Financial”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company (“Heartland Bank”), today announced that it has completed its acquisition of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
MamaMancini’s to Present at LD Micro Main Event on October 13, 2021
Nevada Copper Announces Financing Update
Green Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for October 2021
P2 Gold Upsizes and Closes the Flow-Through Private Placement
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Align Technology to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 27, 2021
Better Choice Company Appoints Lionel Conacher and Arlene Dickinson to the Board of Directors
XP Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held on October 1, 2021
aTyr Pharma Announces Poster Presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Todos Medical Receives Approval by Amazon to Sell Immune Supplements Tollovid & Tollovid Daily
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...