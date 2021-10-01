HBT Financial, Inc. Completes Acquisition of NXT Bancorporation, Inc.

The completion of the transaction extends HBT’s footprint into Eastern Iowa with four locations in Central City, Marion, Waterloo, and Coralville that will begin operating as branches of Heartland Bank following the merger of NXT Bank into Heartland Bank anticipated in December. Nathan Koch, currently NXT Bank’s President and CEO, will serve as the Iowa Market President for Heartland Bank when the banks merge in December.

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) (“HBT” or “HBT Financial”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company (“Heartland Bank”), today announced that it has completed its acquisition of NXT Bancorporation, Inc. (“NXT”), the holding company for NXT Bank. As of June 30, 2021, NXT Bank had $238 million in assets, $199 million in loans, and $184 million in deposits.

Fred Drake, Chairman and CEO of HBT Financial, said, “We are excited to welcome NXT’s customers, employees and shareholders to the HBT family. Since the announcement of the acquisition in June, we have worked closely with Nate and his team to coordinate a smooth transition for our new customers and employees. Working collaboratively with our new colleagues, we will be able to build on the strengths of each organization to offer customers a superior banking experience, a greater selection of products and services to meet their financial needs, and an increased ability to accommodate clients with larger, more complex borrowing requirements. We look forward to fully capitalizing on the synergies created from the combination of our institutions and further enhancing the value of the HBT franchise.”

“We will continue to operate with the same commitment to relationship banking and outstanding customer service that helped us to build NXT into a highly successful community bank,” said Nathan Koch. “With the additional resources, financial strength, and expertise provided by HBT, we believe that we will be able to accelerate our growth and elevate our profile in Iowa in the coming years by attracting additional banking talent and pursuing relationships with larger commercial clients.”

About HBT Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois and is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company. HBT provides a comprehensive suite of business, commercial, wealth management, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal entities throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois and Eastern Iowa through 61 branches. As of June 30, 2021, HBT had total assets of $4.0 billion, total loans of $2.2 billion, and total deposits of $3.4 billion. HBT is a longstanding Central Illinois company, with banking roots that can be traced back to 1920.