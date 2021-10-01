Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

WOOSTER, Ohio, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX:WAYN), (the “Company”), the holding company parent of Wayne Savings Community Bank (the “Bank”), has declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share of the Company’s common stock for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The quarterly cash dividend will be paid on November 3, 2021 to stockholders of record as of October 20, 2021.



Established in 1899, Wayne Savings Community Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc., has twelve full-service banking locations in the communities of Wooster, Ashland, Millersburg, Rittman, Lodi, North Canton, Creston, Fredericksburg and Washingtonville, Ohio. At June 30, 2021, Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. reported total assets of $628.7 million, deposits of $529.2 million, and stockholders’ equity of $52.0 million, or 8.3% of total assets.