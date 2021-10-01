Prothena Announces Executive Appointments

DUBLIN, Ireland, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a late-stage clinical company with a robust pipeline of novel investigational therapeutics built on protein dysregulation expertise, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Tran B. Nguyen has been appointed to the additional and newly created role of Chief Strategy Officer. Brandon Smith will take over as Chief Operating Officer.

As Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Nguyen will continue to work closely with Gene Kinney, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, and the rest of the management team. In this new capacity, he will be focused on developing and implementing Prothena’s long-term growth strategy aimed at driving sustainable value creation. Mr. Nguyen will also continue to oversee all financial, accounting, investor relations, communications, and corporate strategy responsibilities. As Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Smith will oversee Prothena’s infrastructure buildout, including commercial operations, manufacturing, and supply chain. Mr. Smith will also continue to lead Prothena’s business development initiatives, portfolio strategic planning and alliance management activities. Both appointments are effective immediately.

“Over the past year, we have made tremendous progress growing our pipeline with programs at every stage of development to facilitate our transition to a fully integrated research, development and commercial biotechnology company. These management enhancements best position us to leverage our momentum and set the company up for long-term growth and success,” said Dr. Kinney. “It’s exciting to formalize the role Tran has always played at Prothena – a key leader driving our strategic roadmap and growth path, and this work is taking on increasing importance as Prothena continues to expand. Brandon, who has been instrumental in leading our business development activities including the recent Novo Nordisk acquisition of our ATTR business, has extensive experience in biotechnology operations and will take over as Chief Operating Officer to continue building out Prothena’s capabilities. The team at Prothena looks forward to continuing to work closely with Tran and Brandon in their expanded executive capacities.”