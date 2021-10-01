Elmer Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend

ELMER BANCORP, INC. (“Elmer Bancorp” or the “Company”) (OTC Pink: ELMA), parent company of The First National Bank of Elmer (the “Bank”), announced that the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on October 1, 2021, in the amount of $0.20 per common share, payable on November 1, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 15, 2021. This represents a 17.6% increase from the $0.17 per common share declared in April 2021.

Brian W. Jones, President and CEO of the Company stated, “The Board of Directors is pleased to enhance the shareholders’ return on their investment by increasing the dividend, while at the same time remaining diligent in managing the Company’s capital position.” Chairman of the Board P. Scott Boyer added “I would like to thank management and all of our employees for their hard work during these difficult times. Their hard work enabled us to pay this dividend. Thank you!”