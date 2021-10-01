checkAd

Fidus Investment Corporation Prices Offering of $125 Million of 3.50% Notes Due 2026

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2021, 22:12  |  48   |   |   

EVANSTON, Ill., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: FDUS) (“Fidus” or the “Company”) today announced that it priced a public offering of $125 million aggregate principal amount of 3.50% notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) on October 1, 2021. The Notes will mature on November 15, 2026 and may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time or from time to time at the Company’s option at par plus a “make-whole” premium, if applicable. The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.50% per year payable semi-annually on May 15 and November 15 of each year, beginning May 15, 2022.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, are acting as book-runners for this offering. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., B. Riley Securities, Inc., Hovde Group, LLC, ING Financial Markets LLC and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. are acting as lead managers for the offering.

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and the Notes are expected to be delivered on or about October 8, 2021.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to redeem all of its outstanding 6.000% notes due 2024 and its 5.375% notes due 2024 (callable on November 1, 2021) and repay a portion of the amount outstanding under its senior secured revolving credit facility (the “Credit Facility”). However, the Company may re-borrow under the Credit Facility and use such borrowings to invest in lower middle-market companies in accordance with its investment objective and strategies and for working capital and general corporate purposes. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had $40.0 million of outstanding indebtedness under the Credit Facility.

Investors are advised to consider carefully the investment objective, risks and charges and expenses of the Company before investing. The preliminary prospectus supplement dated October 1, 2021 and the accompanying prospectus dated May 3, 2021, each of which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), contain a description of these matters and other important information about the Company and should be read carefully before investing.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of the Notes referred to in this press release, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. A registration statement (File No. 333-253525) relating to the Notes was filed and has been declared effective by the SEC.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fidus Investment Corporation Prices Offering of $125 Million of 3.50% Notes Due 2026 EVANSTON, Ill., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: FDUS) (“Fidus” or the “Company”) today announced that it priced a public offering of $125 million aggregate principal amount of 3.50% notes due 2026 (the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
MamaMancini’s to Present at LD Micro Main Event on October 13, 2021
Nevada Copper Announces Financing Update
Green Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for October 2021
P2 Gold Upsizes and Closes the Flow-Through Private Placement
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Align Technology to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 27, 2021
Better Choice Company Appoints Lionel Conacher and Arlene Dickinson to the Board of Directors
XP Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held on October 1, 2021
aTyr Pharma Announces Poster Presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Todos Medical Receives Approval by Amazon to Sell Immune Supplements Tollovid & Tollovid Daily
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...