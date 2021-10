Natus Medical to Hold 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on November 5th

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: NTUS), (the “Company” or “Natus”), a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages, announced today that the Company will release its 2021 third quarter financial results after the close of the market on Thursday, November 4th. Natus management will host a conference call on Friday, November 5th at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (5:00 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss those results and to answer questions.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 1-844-634-1441 for domestic callers, or 1-508-637-5658 for international callers, and entering reservation code 3842689. A telephone replay will be available for 48 hours following the conclusion of the call by dialing 1-855-859-2056 for domestic callers, or 1-404-537-3406 for international callers, and entering reservation code 3842689.