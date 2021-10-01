checkAd

Arbor Realty Trust Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2021, 22:10  |  22   |   |   

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), today announced that its Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on the Company's Series D and Series E cumulative redeemable preferred stock of $0.3984375 and $0.34288 per share, respectively. The Series D preferred stock dividend reflects accrued dividends from July 30, 2021 through October 29, 2021. The Series E preferred stock dividend reflects accrued dividends from August 11, 2021 (the date of issuance) through October 29, 2021. The dividends are payable on November 1, 2021 to preferred stockholders of record on October 15, 2021.

About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a leading Fannie Mae DUS lender, Freddie Mac Optigo Seller/Servicer, and an approved FHA Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) lender. Arbor’s product platform also includes bridge, CMBS, mezzanine, and preferred equity loans. Rated by Standard and Poor’s and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality, and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

Safe Harbor Statement  

Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Arbor can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Arbor’s expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions generally, and the real estate markets specifically, in particular, due to the uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic, continued ability to source new investments, changes in interest rates and/or credit spreads, and other risks detailed in Arbor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its other reports filed with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Arbor expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Arbor’s expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact:
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.
Paul Elenio, Chief Financial Officer
516-506-4422
pelenio@arbor.com 		Investors:
The Ruth Group
Daniel Kontoh-Boateng
646-536-7019
dboateng@theruthgroup.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Arbor Realty Trust Declares Preferred Stock Dividends UNIONDALE, N.Y., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), today announced that its Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on the Company's Series D and Series E cumulative redeemable preferred stock of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
MamaMancini’s to Present at LD Micro Main Event on October 13, 2021
Nevada Copper Announces Financing Update
Green Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for October 2021
P2 Gold Upsizes and Closes the Flow-Through Private Placement
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Align Technology to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 27, 2021
Better Choice Company Appoints Lionel Conacher and Arlene Dickinson to the Board of Directors
XP Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held on October 1, 2021
aTyr Pharma Announces Poster Presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Todos Medical Receives Approval by Amazon to Sell Immune Supplements Tollovid & Tollovid Daily
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...