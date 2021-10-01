MFS Announces Closed-End Fund Distributions
MFS Investment Management (MFS) announced today monthly distributions of the following closed-end funds, all with declaration dates of October 1, 2021, ex-dividend dates of October 12, 2021, record dates of October 13, 2021, and payable dates of October 29, 2021:
|
Income/
Share
Other
Sources/
Share*
Total
Amount/
Share
MFS Charter Income Trust
(NYSE: MCR)^
$0.0000
$0.057440
$0.057440
MFS Government Markets Income Trust
(NYSE: MGF)^
$0.0000
$0.026850
$0.026850
MFS High Income Municipal Trust
(NYSE: CXE)
$0.0190
$0.0000
$0.0190
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
(NYSE: CMU)
$0.015750
$0.0000
$0.015750
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
(NYSE: CIF)^
$0.0000
$0.019260
|
