BRP Group, Inc. Completes Acquisitions of K&S Insurance Agency and Jacobson, Goldfarb & Scott, Inc.

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRP), an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, today announced that the Company, through certain of its indirect subsidiaries, completed the previously announced acquisitions of (i) White Hill Plaza, Inc. (operating as K&S Insurance Agency, “K&S”) and (ii) Jacobson, Goldfarb & Scott, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, operating as “JGS”).

In connection with the Partnerships, BRP Group’s nomenclature for strategic acquisitions, BRP Group intends to issue to new employees restricted shares of the Company’s Class A Common Stock (“Class A Shares”) that the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company previously approved (each, a “Grant”). The Grants will be issued pursuant to the Company’s Partnership Inducement Award Plan (the “Inducement Plan”) in accordance with the exemption provided by NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The Grants will be formally issued on January 1, 2022.

The Compensation Committee approved the Grants to motivate and reward the recipients to perform at the highest levels and contribute significantly to the success of BRP Group and its affiliates. The previously announced upfront cash payments to K&S and JGS were reduced by the estimated value of the applicable Grants.

The below table summarizes the material terms of the Grants.

Partnership Number of
Grantees 		Aggregate Shares
Granted 		Vesting Terms*  
K&S 51 61,356 25% per year over 4 years or 100% after 4 years  
JGS 101 166,025 25% per year over 4 years or 100% after 3 years  
*Vesting is subject to continued employment through the applicable vesting date.  

UPDATES TO INDUCEMENT GRANTS ANNOUNCED IN CONNECTION WITH ACQUISITION OF ROGERSGRAY

