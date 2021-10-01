BRP Group, Inc. Completes Acquisitions of K&S Insurance Agency and Jacobson, Goldfarb & Scott, Inc.

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRP), an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, today announced that the Company, through certain of its indirect subsidiaries, completed the previously announced acquisitions of (i) White Hill Plaza, Inc. (operating as K&S Insurance Agency, “K&S”) and (ii) Jacobson, Goldfarb & Scott, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, operating as “JGS”).

In connection with the Partnerships, BRP Group’s nomenclature for strategic acquisitions, BRP Group intends to issue to new employees restricted shares of the Company’s Class A Common Stock (“Class A Shares”) that the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company previously approved (each, a “Grant”). The Grants will be issued pursuant to the Company’s Partnership Inducement Award Plan (the “Inducement Plan”) in accordance with the exemption provided by NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The Grants will be formally issued on January 1, 2022.