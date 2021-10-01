checkAd

MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE DECLARES COMMON AND PREFERRED DIVIDENDS

HOLMDEL, NJ, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 1, 2021, the Board of Directors of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) declared its quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s Common Stock of $0.18 per share payable December 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2021. The Company’s annual dividend rate on its Common Stock is $0.72 per share.

Also on October 1, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a dividend for the period September 1, 2021 through November 30, 2021, of $0.3828125 per share on the Company’s 6.125% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock payable December 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 15, 2021. Series C preferred share dividends are cumulative and payable quarterly at an annual rate of $1.53125.
        
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 122 properties containing a total of approximately 24.9 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 32 states. The Company’s occupancy rate as of this date is 99.7%.

Contact: Becky Coleridge
732-577-9996





