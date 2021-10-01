checkAd

VF Corporation Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings and Conference Call Date

VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) plans to release its second quarter fiscal 2022 financial results on Friday, October 22, 2021 at approximately 6:55 a.m. ET. Following the news release, VF management will host a conference call at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET to review results.

The conference call will be broadcast live on the Internet, accessible at ir.vfc.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location.

About VF

Founded in 1899, VF Corporation is one of the world’s largest apparel, footwear and accessories companies connecting people to the lifestyles, activities and experiences they cherish most through a family of iconic outdoor, active and workwear brands including Vans, The North Face, Timberland and Dickies. Our purpose is to power movements of sustainable and active lifestyles for the betterment of people and our planet. We connect this purpose with a relentless drive to succeed to create value for all stakeholders and use our company as a force for good. For more information, please visit vfc.com.

