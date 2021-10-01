LGL Announces Approval of Spin-off and Holdings of IRNT Shares

The LGL Group, Inc. (“LGL” or “the Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors (“BOD”) has approved a spin-off of the MTronPTI subsidiary. The Company had previously announced its exploration of this potential spin-off transaction and will now proceed with the spin-off, which will be submitted to a shareholder vote for approval.

As a result of the business combination and LGL Group’s investment in the SPAC (“DFNS”) sponsor, LGL Systems Acquisition Holding Company, LLC., LGL were distributed in kind 2,843,935 shares of IRNT, of which 1,543,935 shares had their restrictions on sale lifted as of today’s IRNT resale S-1 effectiveness, and 1,300,000 shares are restricted from sale for at least six months from the date of closing and are subject to the applicable shareholder lock-up agreements. In an effort to continue its stakeholder responsibilities in the context of global corporate citizenship, the company made a charitable gift of 50,000 of these IRNT shares for charity. LGL Group continues to hold a partnership interest in LGL Systems Acquisition Holding Company, LLC, although it is expected to be immaterial.