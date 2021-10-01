checkAd

LGL Announces Approval of Spin-off and Holdings of IRNT Shares

The LGL Group, Inc. (“LGL” or “the Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors (“BOD”) has approved a spin-off of the MTronPTI subsidiary. The Company had previously announced its exploration of this potential spin-off transaction and will now proceed with the spin-off, which will be submitted to a shareholder vote for approval.

As a result of the business combination and LGL Group’s investment in the SPAC (“DFNS”) sponsor, LGL Systems Acquisition Holding Company, LLC., LGL were distributed in kind 2,843,935 shares of IRNT, of which 1,543,935 shares had their restrictions on sale lifted as of today’s IRNT resale S-1 effectiveness, and 1,300,000 shares are restricted from sale for at least six months from the date of closing and are subject to the applicable shareholder lock-up agreements. In an effort to continue its stakeholder responsibilities in the context of global corporate citizenship, the company made a charitable gift of 50,000 of these IRNT shares for charity. LGL Group continues to hold a partnership interest in LGL Systems Acquisition Holding Company, LLC, although it is expected to be immaterial.

While the Company’s SPAC investment offers potential returns it also provides increasingly positive network effects for the benefit of LGL Group’s shareholders for the longer term, including with merger and acquisition opportunities. “We are generally pleased with the SPAC team’s efforts in analyzing over 100 deals and ultimately effecting a business combination with IronNet,” said Marc Gabelli, the LGL Chairman, former DFNS CEO and along with Michael Ferrantino, a former DFNS Board member. “IronNet is an important actor protecting our national interest against a relentless and invisible enemy” he continued. According to IronNet filings, “IronNet’s Collective Defense platform offers network detection and response (NDR) capabilities for advanced behavioral-based detection of unknown cyber threats via its IronDefense solution, and a system for real-time threat intelligence sharing within its IronDome solution. The platform provides a radar-like view of potential incoming attacks—a capability that is especially critical for rapidly detecting and mitigating advanced persistent threat attacks, where individual companies and organizations are forced to defend against nation-state-level cyber capabilities. This real-time picture empowers organizations to more proactively defend against cyberattacks, both on-premise and in the cloud. The IronNet Collective Defense platform is the only solution that can both identify anomalous behaviors on enterprise networks and share this attack intelligence anonymously and in real-time among Collective Defense community members.”

