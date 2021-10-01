checkAd

RiverNorth Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions

Several RiverNorth closed-end funds (the “Funds”) have announced the declaration of monthly distributions for October, November and December 2021 in accordance with each Fund’s level distribution policy, as detailed below.

Ex Date

Record Date

Payable Date

October 14, 2021

October 15, 2021

October 29, 2021

November 10, 2021

November 12, 2021

November 30, 2021

December 15, 2021

December 16, 2021

December 31, 2021

Tax-Exempt Distributions1

Fund Name

Ticker

Distribution
Per Share

Change
From Prior
Distribution

Net Asset
Value (NAV)
as of
9/30/2021

Annualized
Current
Distribution
Rate at NAV

Market Price
as of
9/30/2021

Annualized
Current
Distribution
Rate at
Market

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc.1,2

RMI

$0.0917

$23.74

4.64%

$23.12

4.76%

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc.1,3

RMM

$0.0917

$20.07

5.48%

$19.85

5.54%

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc.1,4

RFM

$0.1042

$24.10

5.19%

$23.41

5.34%

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II, Inc.1,5

Wertpapier


