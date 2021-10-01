RiverNorth Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions
Several RiverNorth closed-end funds (the “Funds”) have announced the declaration of monthly distributions for October, November and December 2021 in accordance with each Fund’s level distribution policy, as detailed below.
|
Ex Date
Record Date
Payable Date
October 14, 2021
October 15, 2021
October 29, 2021
November 10, 2021
November 12, 2021
November 30, 2021
December 15, 2021
December 16, 2021
December 31, 2021
Tax-Exempt Distributions1
|
Fund Name
|
Ticker
|
Distribution
|
Change
|
Net Asset
|
Annualized
|
Market Price
|
Annualized
|
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc.1,2
|
RMI
|
$0.0917
|
‒
|
$23.74
|
4.64%
|
$23.12
|
4.76%
|
RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc.1,3
|
RMM
|
$0.0917
|
‒
|
$20.07
|
5.48%
|
$19.85
|
5.54%
|
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc.1,4
|
RFM
|
$0.1042
|
‒
|
$24.10
|
5.19%
|
$23.41
|
5.34%
|
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II, Inc.1,5
|
