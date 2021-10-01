checkAd

Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

REGULATED INFORMATION

Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), October 1, 2021, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET – In accordance with article  15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: NYXH) publishes the belowinformation following the issue of 27,000 new shares on September 30, 2021 pursuant to  the exercise of subscription rights.

  •  Share capital: EUR 4,388,714.69
  •  Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 25,547,359 (all ordinary shares) 
  •  Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 25,547,359 (all relating to ordinary shares)  
  •  Number of rights to subscribe to securities carrying voting rights not yet issued: 
    •  91 “2013 ESOP Warrants” issued on May 3, 2013 and 23 December 2014, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 45,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares); 
    •  205 “2016 ESOP Warrants” issued on November 3, 2016, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 102,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares); 
    •  299 “2018 ESOP Warrants” issued on December 12, 2018, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 149,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);  
    •  520,500 “2020 ESOP Warrants” issued on February 21, 2020, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 520,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares); and
    •  1,400,000 “2021 ESOP Warrants” issued on September 8, 2021, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 1,400,000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares). 

For further information, please contact:

Nyxoah
Fabian Suarez, CFO
corporate@nyxoah.com
+32 (0)10 22 24 55

Gilmartin Group
Vivian Cervantes
IR@nyxoah.com


