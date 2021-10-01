checkAd

Ebang International Holdings Inc. Reports Unaudited Financial Results for The First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2021, 22:30  |  79   |   |   

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EBON, the “Company,” “we” or “our”), a global application-specific integrated circuit (“ASIC”) chip design company and a manufacturer of high-performance Bitcoin mining machines, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first six months of fiscal year 2021.

Operational and Financial Highlights for the First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2021

Total computing power sold in the first six months of 2021 was 0.80 million Thash/s, representing a period-over-period increase of 220.00% from 0.25 million Thash/s in the same period of 2020.

Total net revenues in the first six months of 2021 were US$18.30 million, representing a 65.69% period-over-period increase from US$11.04 million in the same period of 2020.

Gross profit in the first six months of 2021 was US$5.64 million compared to the gross loss of US$0.97 million in the same period of 2020.

Net loss in the first six months of 2021 was US$4.26 million compared to US$6.96 million in the same period of 2020.
  
Mr. Dong Hu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “Over the past few years, the Company has been focusing on the research and development and sales of Bitcoin mining machines. However, this business is susceptible to the impact of macro and micro environments such as global political and regulatory attitude toward cryptocurrency in general, economic competitions, chip production capacity and supply, and Bitcoin price fluctuations. To achieve long-term stable growth, the company plans to vigorously develop financial technology (FinTech) business, while steadily carry out research and development as well as sales business of mining machines of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin and Dogecoin. The Company plans to gradually launch software-as-a-service (SaaS) businesses on some of its platforms, aiming to provide a full set of FinTech solutions to industry players who lack technical support and security. The Company has gradually increased the initial investment in this business, including but not limited to talent recruitment, equipment purchase, software development, and customer acquisition, which business we expect to bring continuous and stable revenue to the Company. The mining farm business includes the Company’s original mining machine hosting business and the newly derived self-mining business. Up to now, the Company has completed the establishment of the business team and started the preparatory work for the construction of North American and European mining farms in June 2021. The self-mining business can well offset the negative impact of the plummeting Bitcoin price on the sales of mining machines, thereby further ensuring the Company's long-term stable and healthy development.” 

Unaudited Financial Results for the First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2021

Total net revenues in the first six months of 2021 were US$18.30 million, representing a 65.69% period-over-period increase from US$11.04 million in the same period of 2020. The period-over-period increase in total net revenues were mainly due to the increase of Bitcoin price in the first six months of 2021, which increase the expected returns on Bitcoin related activities such as mining, and in turn resulted in a much higher demand on our Bitcoin mining machines.

Cost of revenues in the first six months of 2021 was US$12.66 million compared to US$12.01 million in the same period of 2020. The cost of revenues remained stable mainly due to the combined impact of the increase in the Company’s sales and the lower inventory cost related to the utilization of the impaired inventories in our production.

Gross profit in the first six months of 2021 was US$5.64 million compared to the gross loss of US$0.97 million in the same period of 2020.

Total operating expenses in the first six months of 2021 were US$10.58 million compared to US$7.71 million in the same period of 2020.

  • Selling expenses in the first six months of 2021 maintain stable with the amount of US$0.59 million compared to US$0.45 million in the same period of 2020.

  • General and administrative expenses in the first six months of 2021 were US$9.99 million compared to US$7.26 million in the same period of 2020. The period-over-period increase in general and administrative expenses was mainly caused by an increase in amortization of intangible asset for the exclusive Authorization of Patent Technology (AsicBoost) in Korea.

Loss from operations in the first six months of 2021 was US$4.95 million compared to US$8.68 million in the same period of 2020.

Other income in the first six months of 2021 was US$0.17 million compared to US$0.02 million in the same period of 2020. The period-over-period increase in other income was mainly caused by the increase in investment income from short term investment in the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Government grants in the first six months of 2021 were US$0.02 million compared to US$2.54 million in the same period of 2020. The period-over-period decrease in government grants was mainly caused by the decrease of tax rewards from the Chinese government.

Other expense in the first six months of 2021 was US$1.15 million compared to US$0.02 million in the same period of 2020. The period-over-period increase in other expense was mainly caused by the loss on fair value changes from short term investment in the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Net loss in the first six months of 2021 was US$4.26 million compared to US$6.96 million in the same period of 2020.

Net loss attributable to Ebang International Holdings Inc. in the first six months of 2021 was US$3.58 million compared to US$6.21 million in the same period of 2020.

Basic and diluted net loss per shares in the first six months of 2021 were both US$0.02 compared to US$0.06 in the same period of 2020.

About Ebang International Holdings Inc.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. is a blockchain technology company with strong application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) chip design capability. With years of industry experience and expertise in ASIC chip design, it has become a global bitcoin mining machine producer with steady access to wafer foundry capacity. With its licensed and registered entities in various jurisdictions, the Company intends to launch a professional, convenient and innovative digital asset financial service platform to expand into the upstream and the downstream of blockchain and cryptocurrency industry value chain. For more information, please visit https://ir.ebang.com.cn/.
  
Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the applicable securities laws and regulations. Generally, these statements can be identified by the use of words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “commit,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “remain,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such statements are not historical facts, and are based upon the Company’s current beliefs, plans and expectations, and the current market and operating conditions. Forward-looking statements involve inherent known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date indicated, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ebang International Holdings Inc.
Email: ir@ebang.com.cn

Ascent Investor Relations LLC
Ms. Tina Xiao
Tel: (917) 609-0333
Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com


EBANG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 
(Stated in US dollars)

    June 30,
2021 		    December 31,
2020 		 
    (Unaudited)        
ASSETS            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 278,195,874     $ 13,669,439  
Restricted cash, current     110,463       406,857  
Investments     6,882,081       40,835,000  
Accounts receivable, net     6,996,013       7,205,113  
Notes receivable     -       765,967  
Advances to suppliers     3,114,174       221,186  
Inventories, net     5,844,991       3,845,091  
Prepayments     636,103       522,808  
Due from related party     4,648       -  
Other current assets, net     804,943       1,128,599  
Total current assets     302,589,290       68,600,060  
                 
Non-current assets:                
Restricted cash, non-current     -       47,455  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     606,695       898,335  
Operating lease right-of-use assets - related parties     1,466,805       17,701  
Property, plant and equipment, net     33,414,525       29,123,243  
Intangible assets, net     22,410,188       23,077,435  
VAT recoverables     28,440,372       21,897,063  
Deferred tax assets     70,170       -  
Other assets     545,012       538,934  
Total non-current assets     86,953,767       75,600,166  
                 
Total assets   $ 389,543,057     $ 144,200,226  
                 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 2,343,819     $ 2,762,187  
Notes payable     2,740,621       1,087,673  
Loans due within one year, less unamortized debt issuance costs     -       765,967  
Income taxes payable     562,452       556,137  
Advances from customers     10,114,303       832,842  
Accrued liabilities and other payables     12,053,301       21,921,614  
Operating lease liabilities, current     743,368       659,807  
Operating lease liabilities - related parties, current     589,450       17,701  
Due to related party     -       5,652,833  
Total current liabilities     29,147,314       34,256,761  
                 
Non-current liabilities:                
Operating lease liabilities, non-current     7,065       118,827  
Operating lease liabilities, related parties, non-current     608,107       -  
Deferred tax liabilities     -       872  
                 
Total non-current liabilities     615,172       119,699  
                 
Total liabilities     29,762,486       34,376,460  
                 
Equity:                
Class A ordinary share, HKD0.001 par value, 333,374,217 shares authorized, 139,209,554 and 89,909,554 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively     17,848       11,411  
Class B ordinary share, HKD0.001 par value, 46,625,783 shares authorized, 46,625,783 and 46,625,783 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively     5,978       5,978  
Additional paid-in capital     393,010,189       138,288,921  
Accumulated deficit     (42,218,740 )     (38,581,419 )
Statutory reserves     11,106,522       11,049,847  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (8,256,547 )     (7,648,332 )
Total Ebang International Holdings Inc. shareholders’ equity     353,665,250       103,126,406  
                 
Non-controlling interest     6,115,321       6,697,360  
                 
Total equity     359,780,571       109,823,766  
                 
Total liabilities and equity   $ 389,543,057     $ 144,200,226  

  

EBANG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Stated in US dollars)

    For the six 
months ended 
June 30, 
2021 		    For the six 
months ended 
June 30, 
2020 		 
             
Product revenue   $ 15,310,854     $ 4,954,499  
Service revenue     2,984,707       6,087,856  
Total revenues     18,295,561       11,042,355  
Cost of revenues     12,657,744       12,009,303  
Gross profit (loss)     5,637,817       (966,948 )
                 
Operating expenses:                
Selling expenses     594,027       452,608  
General and administrative expenses     9,989,018       7,257,855  
Total operating expenses     10,583,045       7,710,463  
                 
Loss from operations     (4,945,228 )     (8,677,411 )
                 
Other income (expenses):                
Interest income     119,772       12,714  
Interest expenses     (4,369 )     (579,486 )
Other income     167,382       16,080  
Exchange gain     1,469,620       474,488  
Government grants     21,678       2,541,708  
Other expenses     (1,154,704 )     (16,436 )
Total other income     619,379       2,449,068  
                 
Loss before income taxes benefit (provision)     (4,325,849 )     (6,228,343 )
                 
Income taxes benefit (provision)     69,964       (735,048 )
                 
Net loss     (4,255,885 )     (6,963,391 )
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest     (675,239 )     (751,104 )
Net loss attributable to Ebang International Holdings Inc.   $ (3,580,646 )   $ (6,212,287 )
                 
Comprehensive loss                
Net loss   $ (4,255,885 )   $ (6,963,391 )
Other comprehensive loss:                
Foreign currency translation adjustment     (515,015 )     (1,189,594 )
                 
Total comprehensive loss     (4,770,900 )     (8,152,985 )
Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest     (582,039 )     (876,484 )
Comprehensive loss attributable to Ebang International Holdings Inc.   $ (4,188,861 )   $ (7,276,501 )
                 
Net loss per ordinary share attributable to Ebang International Holdings Inc.                
Basic   $ (0.02 )   $ (0.06 )
Diluted   $ (0.02 )   $ (0.06 )
                 
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding                
Basic     169,460,752       111,876,848  
Diluted     169,460,752       111,876,848  

 


BTC zu USD jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ebang International Holdings Inc. Reports Unaudited Financial Results for The First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2021 HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ebang International Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EBON, the “Company,” “we” or “our”), a global application-specific integrated circuit (“ASIC”) chip design company and a manufacturer of high-performance …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
MamaMancini’s to Present at LD Micro Main Event on October 13, 2021
Nevada Copper Announces Financing Update
Green Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for October 2021
P2 Gold Upsizes and Closes the Flow-Through Private Placement
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Align Technology to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 27, 2021
Better Choice Company Appoints Lionel Conacher and Arlene Dickinson to the Board of Directors
XP Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held on October 1, 2021
aTyr Pharma Announces Poster Presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Todos Medical Receives Approval by Amazon to Sell Immune Supplements Tollovid & Tollovid Daily
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05:50 UhrKW 39/2021: Haarscharf diese Woche. Steinhoff, NanoRepro, LPKF, Northern Data, Nordex, Aurelius u.a. News. Wie lange noch?
Nebenwerte Magazin | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund and Grayscale DeFi Fund Announce Quarterly Rebalancing of Funds
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21CoinGeek Cocktail Party
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen
01.10.21Marktgeflüster: Rallys verkaufen, bis Fed Tapering verkündet!
Markus Fugmann | Kommentare
01.10.21Bitfarms Provides Bitcoin Production and Mining Operations Update
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Bitcoin, Gold, Silber – kaufen oder nicht?
Daniel Saurenz | Kommentare
01.10.21VeChainThor ist eine der umweltfreundlichsten öffentlichen Blockchains weltweit, KTI-geprüft
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
30.09.21Gold, Silber, Bitcoin – kaufen oder nicht?
Daniel Saurenz | Kommentare
30.09.21Chinas Krypto-Bann könnte Bitcoin & Co sogar stabilisieren
FinanzBusiness | Kommentare
30.09.21ISW Holdings Tops Milestones to Trigger Bonus $1.7 Million in Bitmain Miners
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten