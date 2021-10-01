checkAd

Avalara Acquires Track1099 to Help Businesses Manage IRS Form Filing Requirements

Avalara (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation software for businesses of all sizes, today announced it has acquired Track1099 LLC, a company that provides online software and services for cost-effectively managing, e-filing, and e-delivering IRS forms, including 1099s, W-2s, W-9s, and more.

Every year, businesses must file information and withholding forms to report employee and contractor income to the IRS. There were an estimated 3.5 billion of these forms filed in 2020. Moving forward, more companies will be required to e-file when the IRS reduces the e-filing threshold from 250 to 100 forms for each business. Track1099 supported more than 40,000 customers with their filing needs in tax year 2020. To best serve the needs of its customers, Track1099 provides 1099 filing on a cost-effective, tiered, per-form pricing basis and an annual subscription for W-9s.

Federal and state regulations for compliance are constantly changing. For example, in tax year 2020, the 1099-NEC was introduced to replace 1099-MISC Box 7 for nonemployee compensation. Several states changed their mandatory filing requirements to adjust for this new form. The addition of Track1099’s software to Avalara’s suite of compliance management services will simplify federal and state electronic filing compliance for businesses of all sizes.

“1099 and employee tax documentation is a resource-intensive process for businesses of all sizes. Adding 1099s, W-9s, and other forms to our compliance documents portfolio further extends the value we can provide to customers to manage their end-to-end compliance,” said Jayme Fishman, EVP of Corporate Development at Avalara. “By integrating Track1099’s capabilities into our compliance document management suite, Avalara can support and automate additional annual requirements for our customers.”

"This acquisition creates new opportunities for our team to support our valued clients across a broader range of federal and state compliance requirements. As part of Avalara, we will continue to streamline the burdensome and ever-changing 1099 filing season for businesses and tax professionals,” said Lindsey West, CEO and founder of Track1099.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Avalara acquired the assets of Track1099, adding technology, content, and expertise to its platform and team.

Acquiring leaders in tax compliance has been core to Avalara’s mission and growth since its founding. In April, Avalara acquired DAVO Technologies to automate the daily sales tax requirements for emerging small businesses. With the acquisition of Track1099, Avalara furthers its pioneering vision of being the leading global compliance platform for businesses.

