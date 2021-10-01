First BanCorp. Announces Payment of Dividends on Preferred Stock
First BanCorp. (the “Corporation”) (NYSE: FBP), the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared the following monthly cash dividends on its outstanding shares of Series A through E Noncumulative Perpetual Monthly Income Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Stock”):
|
Series
Annual
Dividend
Rate (%)
Monthly
Dividend Per
Share
Outstanding
Shares
Record Date
Payment Date
(a)
(b)
(c)
A
7.125%
$0.14843750
197,386
October 28, 2021
November 1, 2021
B
8.35%
$0.17395800
296,146
October 15, 2021
November 1, 2021
C
7.40%
$0.15416670
249,852
October 15, 2021
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare