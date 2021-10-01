Barnes Group Inc. to Host Virtual Investor Day on December 14, 2021

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B), a global provider of highly engineered products, differentiated industrial technologies, and innovative solutions, today announced that it will host a virtual investor day on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (ET). Patrick Dempsey, President and Chief Executive Officer, Julie Streich, Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, and other members of Barnes Group executive management will present the Company’s long-term growth strategies, business and financial outlook, capital allocation priorities, and plans to drive long-term shareholder value. The presentations, including two question and answer sessions, are expected to conclude at approximately 12:00 p.m. (ET).

A live webcast of the presentations, including the question and answer sessions, will be available on December 14, 2021 on the Company’s Investor Relations webpage. Presentation materials will be posted the morning of the event and a recording of the webcast will be made available following the event.