checkAd

Gold Springs Resource News from Drilling Activities at White Point

Autor: Accesswire
01.10.2021, 23:01  |  83   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX:GRC)(OTCQB:GRCAF) (the "Company" or "GRC") is pleased to announce that it has now completed 9 holes on the White Point target as part of the 27,300 meters, 2021 RC …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX:GRC)(OTCQB:GRCAF) (the "Company" or "GRC") is pleased to announce that it has now completed 9 holes on the White Point target as part of the 27,300 meters, 2021 RC drilling program at its flagship Gold Springs project located in USA, on the border of Nevada and Utah, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world.

Randall Moore, Vice President of Exploration stated "We are encouraged by what we see from this first pass drill program at White Point, especially with the length of the vein intervals ranging up to 126.5 meters in the drill holes. As the results generated from surface sampling at White Point show a strong gold correlation with the veins, we are now looking forward to the assay results in October."

White Point Target

White Point is located in Nevada, 400 meters west of the Grey Eagle resource along the same strong northwest trending ZTEM high resistivity measuring 800 meters wide and 2,000 meters long. The Grey Eagle resource occupies the southern portion and White Point the northwest extension of this ZTEM anomaly.

White Point is characterized by an outcropping, gold bearing, sheeted vein zone consisting of individual veins ranging from a few centimeters to over 5 meters in thickness. This vein zone is over 200 meters wide and can be followed along strike for 400 meters with possible extensions under the younger post-mineral rocks. Several historical mines exploited both the individual veins and sheeted vein zones and GRC sampling has generated grades of up to 8.4 g/t gold from these historical workings and 13.9 g/t gold from individual veins.

The 9 holes were drilled to test the subsurface in the areas of vein exposures and some of the projections under the younger cover. Of the 9 holes, 8 encountered significant vein intervals with composited lengths ranging from 24.4 meters to 126.5 meters, averaging 67.4 meters. These same quartz-calcite veins are exposed on surface along with silicified breccias, and extensive stockwork veining. The drill coverage tested an area 250x250 meters which will be expanded once the assays are received in October and the interpretation of the control of the gold mineralization is completed.

Seite 1 von 3
Gold Springs Resource Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gold Springs Resource News from Drilling Activities at White Point VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX:GRC)(OTCQB:GRCAF) (the "Company" or "GRC") is pleased to announce that it has now completed 9 holes on the White Point target as part of the 27,300 meters, 2021 RC …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Link Global Technologies Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Clean Carbon Equity, Setting the ...
Engine Media – AIS Arbitration Update
Nutriband Inc. Prices $6.6 million Public Offering and Announces Uplisting to the NASDAQ Capital ...
CMC Metals Ltd. Adopts Advanced Notice Policy
Lincoln Advances Preproduction Permitting Process at Pine Grove
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Engages Dutchess Strategic Advisors to Assist on Corporate ...
Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team
Lucky Appoints New Board Member and Grants Incentive Stock Options
Emgold Provides Corporate Update
New Directors Appointed to the Board of Golden Valley Bancshares
Titel
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Conference Call and Webcast
HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Electrovaya Announces C$3.795 Million Private Placement with an Institutional Investor
Fabled Increase Mineralized Diorite Dike To +1,000 Meters in Strike Length and To -400 Meters ...
ReelTime Media ads NFL to its Sports Network Providing Placement Coverage in Every NFL Game and at ...
Bullet Blockchain Provides Update on Merger With Britannia Mining
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.09.21Gold Springs Resource Corp. Discovers High-Grade Gold 130 Meters North of the Jumbo Resource
Accesswire | Analysen