Gold Springs Resource News from Drilling Activities at White Point

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX:GRC)(OTCQB:GRCAF) (the "Company" or "GRC") is pleased to announce that it has now completed 9 holes on the White Point target as part of the 27,300 meters, 2021 RC drilling program at its flagship Gold Springs project located in USA, on the border of Nevada and Utah, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world. Randall Moore, Vice President of Exploration stated "We are encouraged by what we see from this first pass drill program at White Point, especially with the length of the vein intervals ranging up to 126.5 meters in the drill holes. As the results generated from surface sampling at White Point show a strong gold correlation with the veins, we are now looking forward to the assay results in October."