P2 Gold Upsizes and Closes the Flow-Through Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION
OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P2 Gold Inc. (“P2” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:PGLD) reports it has upsized the non-brokered flow-through private placement (the “Private Placement”) (see P2’s news releases dated September 15 and 17, 2021) from 2,500,000 flow-through common shares to 2,520,000 flow-through common shares and closed the Private Placement for gross proceeds of $1.26 million.

The gross proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to fund exploration expenditures on the BAM Property and for other Canadian Exploration Expenses that will qualify as “flow through mining expenditures” as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and “BC flow-through mining expenditures”, as defined in the Income Tax Act (British Columbia).

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a four-month hold period. In connection with the Private Placement, the Company paid finder’s fees of an aggregate of $12,500 to an arm’s length finder, representing 5% of the proceeds raised from subscriptions by a certain placee. The securities offered pursuant to the Private Placement have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of such Act.

About P2 Gold Inc.

P2 is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing precious metals and copper discoveries and acquisitions in the western United States and British Columbia.

For further information, please contact:

Joseph Ovsenek
President & CEO
(778) 731-1055

P2 Gold Inc.
Suite 1100, 355 Burrard Street
Vancouver, BC
V6C 2G8
info@p2gold.com
(SEDAR filings: P2 Gold Inc.) 		Michelle Romero
Executive Vice President
(778) 731-1060


Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws that is intended to be covered by the safe harbours created by those laws. “Forward-looking information” includes statements that use forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “potential” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds, the renouncement of the Canadian Exploration Expenses, information with respect to the Company’s expectations, strategies and plans including the Company’s planned expenditures and exploration activities.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made. Furthermore, such forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. See “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual information form dated August 9, 2021 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for a discussion of these risks.

The Company cautions that there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.


Wertpapier


