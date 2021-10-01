ThreeD Capital Inc. Reports Peak Fintech Group Inc. Completes Acquisition of Cubeler Inc.

Prior to the Acquisition, ThreeD held equity securities in both Cubeler and Peak. As a result of the Acquisition, ThreeD is receiving 322,069 common shares of Peak and approximately $28,900 in cash in exchange for its shares of Cubeler.

TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the “Company”) (CSE:IDK) (OTCQX:IDKFF), a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors, is pleased to report that Peak Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (“Peak”), an innovative Fintech service provider and manager of the Cubeler Business Hub, has officially acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Cubeler Inc. (“Cubeler”) in exchange for $1,000,000 in cash and 11,133,012 common shares of Peak (the “Acquisition”). Cubeler is an analytics and AI company and the developer and owner of the technology that powers Peak’s Business Hub.

Under the terms of the Acquisition, the Peak common shares received by Cubeler’s shareholders will initially be restricted for a four-month period, following which 50% of the shares will be free-trading and the remaining 50% will be released and become free-trading over a two-year period on the anniversary date of the closing of the transaction.

For more information please refer to Peak’s press release dated October 1, 2021: “Peak Fintech Completes Acquisition of Analytics and AI Company Cubeler Inc.”

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors. ThreeD’s investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company’s ecosystem.

