ThreeD Capital Inc. Reports Peak Fintech Group Inc. Completes Acquisition of Cubeler Inc.

TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the “Company”) (CSE:IDK) (OTCQX:IDKFF), a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors, is pleased to report that Peak Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (“Peak”), an innovative Fintech service provider and manager of the Cubeler Business Hub, has officially acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Cubeler Inc. (“Cubeler”) in exchange for $1,000,000 in cash and 11,133,012 common shares of Peak (the “Acquisition”). Cubeler is an analytics and AI company and the developer and owner of the technology that powers Peak’s Business Hub.

Prior to the Acquisition, ThreeD held equity securities in both Cubeler and Peak. As a result of the Acquisition, ThreeD is receiving 322,069 common shares of Peak and approximately $28,900 in cash in exchange for its shares of Cubeler.

Under the terms of the Acquisition, the Peak common shares received by Cubeler’s shareholders will initially be restricted for a four-month period, following which 50% of the shares will be free-trading and the remaining 50% will be released and become free-trading over a two-year period on the anniversary date of the closing of the transaction.

For more information please refer to Peak’s press release dated October 1, 2021: “Peak Fintech Completes Acquisition of Analytics and AI Company Cubeler Inc.

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors. ThreeD’s investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company’s ecosystem.
For further information:

Jakson Inwentash
Vice President Investments
jinwentash@threedcap.com
Phone: 416-941-8900 ext 107

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to the future investments by the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause the Company’s actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.





