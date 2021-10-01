checkAd

Emgold Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Emgold Mining Corporation (TSXV:EMR)(OTCQB:EGMCF)(FRA:EMLM)(BSE:EMLM) ("Emgold" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Denise Landsberger as Corporate Secretary for the Company, effective October 1, 2021. Ms. Landsberger is the corporate and administrative clerk at Vancouver Corporate Solutions Inc. ("VCS"). Ms. Landsberger has several years of experience in office administration and received a business administration diploma from the University of the Fraser Valley. She is currently completing the Canadian Securities Course.

VCS provides corporate secretarial services, governance, and strategic advice to publicly traded companies, not-for-profit organizations, and public sector bodies and will provide additional support for Emgold when required.

David Watkinson, President and CEO of Emgold, stated, "We are pleased to welcome Ms. Landsberger to the Emgold team. Having VCS in place to provide additional corporate support, when needed by the Company, will help us provide better corporate services to our shareholders and also assist us in meeting our regulatory requirements".

Ms. Landsberger replaces Steve Cozine, who has resigned from the role of Corporate Secretary for the Company effective September 30, 2021. The Company wishes to thank him for his service in this position, which he has held since June 1, 2019.

About Emgold

Emgold is a gold and base metal exploration company focused on Nevada and Quebec. The Company's strategy is to look for quality acquisitions, add value to these assets through exploration, and monetize them through sale, joint ventures, option, royalty, and other transactions to create value for our shareholders (acquisition and divestiture (A&D) business model).

In Nevada, Emgold's Golden Arrow Property, the core asset of the Company, is an advanced stage gold and silver property with a well-defined measured and indicated resource. New York Canyon is a base metal property subject to an Earn-in with Option to Joint Venture Agreement with Kennecott Exploration, a subsidiary of Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). The Mindora Property is a gold, silver, and base metal property located 12 miles from New York Canyon. Buckskin Rawhide East is a gold and silver property leased to Rawhide Mining LLC, operators of the adjacent Rawhide Mine.

