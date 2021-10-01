Dime Community Bank Announces Christopher Porzelt As Chief Risk Officer

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), is pleased to announce that Christopher Porzelt has been appointed as Executive Vice President (“EVP”) and Chief Risk Officer of the Company and Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, having served as EVP and Interim Chief Risk Officer since June 2021.



Mr. Porzelt, who will report to Dime’s Chief Executive Officer Kevin M. O’Connor, will be responsible for continuing the buildout of the Enterprise Risk Management function to effectively manage risk throughout the organization and integrate risk management with corporate strategy. "We are excited to have Chris officially at the helm of our Risk Department,” stated Mr. O’Connor. "His knowledge and experience are highly valuable, and we expect Chris to further refine and strengthen Dime’s robust approach to enterprise risk management.”