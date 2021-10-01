CoinGeek Cocktail Party

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinGeek will be hosting the first BSV Blockchain NFT Auction and Cocktail Party on the eve of the latest CoinGeek Conference, which showcases the amazing opportunities on BSV, the largest utility public blockchain. To celebrate the return of its conference both to the city of New York and to in-person events, CoinGeek looks forward to welcoming celebrities and VIP guests including actor, environmentalist, impact investor, co-founder of Lonely Whale and DuContra Ventures and UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador Adrian Grenier (star of Netflix's Clickbait and HBO's Entourage ), along with entrepreneur, writer, actress, model and activist Emily Ratajkowski for this special evening of cocktails, canapes and blockchain at Guastavino's* on Monday, October 4, 2021, from 7-10pm EST.

As well as enjoying the fabulous food and drink created by the Guastavino's team, guests will be able to bid on a selection of exclusive Auction items using BSV tokens, including:

Create your own NFT. A live artist installation where guests have their own sketch created by one of three up-and-coming artists. They will be created digitally at the event and minted into an NFT on the spot

Digital NFTs created with celebrities

An exclusive Franck Muller Watch

A Limited-Edition Champagne Magnum bottle donated by BSAV.io

Items from Bullish Art

Showcase of work from artist Nicola Dana

Guests will be airdropped BSV Tokens into their MoneyButton wallet that will allow them to bid on and win auction items. The proceeds of the event will go the American Heart Association - HEART.ORG

The evening will also include wine tasting with Carrie Lyn Strong, sommelier, educator and founder of Strong Wine Consulting, plus live art created at the event by Nicola Dana.

Adrian Grenier said: "I am really interested in continuing to learn as much as I can about the utility of blockchain and how it can be used. The peer-to-peer element of it particularly appeals to me – the sense of ownership and control that comes with that, and taking power away from centralized authorities so individuals can manage their own finances safely and effectively. I am looking forward to increasing my understanding of BSV and blockchain at the CoinGeek Conference."

Emily Ratajkowski said: "I'm interested in the NFT space as someone who has traditionally been unable to have ownership over my likeness."

*Guastavino's is a landmark New York venue located on East 59th Street, under the Queensboro Bridge.

About 8th CoinGeek Conference – taking place Oct 5-7, Sheraton Times Square:

CoinGeek Conference is a forward thinking blockchain conference focused on promoting actual use of Bitcoin, not as a speculative trading asset – but as a data protocol and distributed data network, and scalable technology platform (like IP protocol is for the Internet). This conference focuses primarily on the technological capabilities of the Bitcoin SV (BSV) blockchain – which follows the original Bitcoin protocol created by Dr. Craig S. Wright (who is the US Copyright holder of and author of the Bitcoin White Paper).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1640919/Emily_Ratajkowski_for_CoinGeek.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1640920/Adrian_Grenier_for_CoinGeek.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1640921/CoinGeek_Logo.jpg