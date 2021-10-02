Cordy Oilfield Services Announces Appointment of Mark Hopper as Chief Financial Officer

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CORDY OILFIELD SERVICES INC. (the “Corporation” or “Cordy”) (CKK: TSX-V) is pleased to announce that Mark Hopper will join Cordy as its Chief Financial Officer effective October 2, 2021.



Mr. Hopper is a Chartered Professional Accountant with considerable expertise in financial management of various energy companies. Prior to joining Cordy, Mr. Hopper served as the VP Finance and Chief Financial Officer of a private energy company which provides water management systems in both Canada and the United States.