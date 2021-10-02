Engine Media – AIS Arbitration Update

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Engine Media Holdings, Inc. ("Engine" or the "Company")(NASDAQ:GAME)(TSXV:GAME), an esports/sports gaming and next-generation media solutions company, is providing an update to the Company's press …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Engine Media Holdings, Inc. ("Engine" or the "Company")(NASDAQ:GAME)(TSXV:GAME), an esports/sports gaming and next-generation media solutions company, is providing an update to the Company's press release of November 20, 2020, with regard to the arbitration in Ontario commenced by the shareholders of Allinsports seeking, among other things, a ruling that the Company's pending acquisition of Allinsports, a manufacturer of motorsports racing simulators, had been completed and that the selling shareholders were entitled to receive the outstanding payment of 966,667 Company common shares due under the acquisition agreement. The arbitrator has determined that the transaction was completed and that the Allinsports shareholders are entitled to receive the outstanding share consideration under the acquisition agreement.

The Company is reviewing the decision to determine its options, including other relief and remedies it may pursue. The Company will provide further updates as they become available.