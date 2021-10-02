Engine Media – AIS Arbitration Update
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Engine Media Holdings, Inc. ("Engine" or the "Company")(NASDAQ:GAME)(TSXV:GAME), an esports/sports gaming and next-generation media solutions company, is providing an update to the Company's press …
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Engine Media Holdings, Inc. ("Engine" or the "Company")(NASDAQ:GAME)(TSXV:GAME), an esports/sports gaming and next-generation media solutions company, is providing an update to the Company's press …
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Engine Media Holdings, Inc. ("Engine" or the "Company")(NASDAQ:GAME)(TSXV:GAME), an esports/sports gaming and next-generation media solutions company, is providing an update to the Company's press release of November 20, 2020, with regard to the arbitration in Ontario commenced by the shareholders of Allinsports seeking, among other things, a ruling that the Company's pending acquisition of Allinsports, a manufacturer of motorsports racing simulators, had been completed and that the selling shareholders were entitled to receive the outstanding payment of 966,667 Company common shares due under the acquisition agreement. The arbitrator has determined that the transaction was completed and that the Allinsports shareholders are entitled to receive the outstanding share consideration under the acquisition agreement.
The Company is reviewing the decision to determine its options, including other relief and remedies it may pursue. The Company will provide further updates as they become available.
About Engine Media Holdings, Inc.
Engine Media Holdings Inc. is traded publicly under the ticker symbol (NASDAQ:GAME)(TSXV:GAME). Engine provides premium social sports and esports gaming experiences, as well as unparalleled data analytics, marketing, advertising, and intellectual property to support its owned and operated direct-to-consumer properties while also providing these services to enable its clients and partners. The company's subsidiaries include Stream Hatchet, the global leader in gaming video distribution analytics; Sideqik, a social influencer marketing discovery, analytics, and activation platform; Eden Games, a premium motorsport video game developer and publisher across console and mobile gaming; WinView Games, a social predictive play-along gaming platform for viewers to play while watching live events; UMG, an end-to-end competitive esports platform powering and broadcasting major esports events, as well as daily community tournaments, matches, and ladders; and Frankly Media, a digital publishing platform used to create, distribute and monetize content across all digital channels. Engine Media generates revenue through a combination of direct-to-consumer and subscription fees, streaming technology and data SaaS-based offerings, programmatic advertising, and sponsorships.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare