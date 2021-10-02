Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Basic Energy Services Assets From Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: RNGR) has closed its previously announced acquisition of certain assets of Basic Energy Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries through its controlled subsidiary Ranger Energy Acquisition, LLC. The assets were sold by Basic as part of its bankruptcy process. The agreement to purchase the assets was approved by the United States Bankruptcy Court on September 23, 2021. The purchase price of approximately $36.65 million was paid with proceeds from the private placement described below.

Stuart Bodden, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ranger stated, “We are pleased with the purchase price of the Basic assets, and we look forward to welcoming a number of Basic personnel into the Ranger family. In addition to assets, this transaction gives Ranger access to many talented field personnel and managers that worked at Basic. I would also like to thank the Ranger team for their tireless work over the last two weeks to lay the groundwork for what I know will be a successful integration as we continue to build value for our stockholders.”