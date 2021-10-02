checkAd

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Basic Energy Services Assets From Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: RNGR) has closed its previously announced acquisition of certain assets of Basic Energy Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries through its controlled subsidiary Ranger Energy Acquisition, LLC. The assets were sold by Basic as part of its bankruptcy process. The agreement to purchase the assets was approved by the United States Bankruptcy Court on September 23, 2021. The purchase price of approximately $36.65 million was paid with proceeds from the private placement described below.

Stuart Bodden, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ranger stated, “We are pleased with the purchase price of the Basic assets, and we look forward to welcoming a number of Basic personnel into the Ranger family. In addition to assets, this transaction gives Ranger access to many talented field personnel and managers that worked at Basic. I would also like to thank the Ranger team for their tireless work over the last two weeks to lay the groundwork for what I know will be a successful integration as we continue to build value for our stockholders.”

As previously announced, in connection with the acquisition, the Company’s controlled subsidiary RNGR Energy Services, LLC entered into a credit facility on September 27, 2021 with Eclipse Business Capital LLC as the sole administrator and collateral agent and Eclipse Business Capital SPV, LLC as the sole lender, for a new $77.5 million credit facility consisting of a $50 million revolving credit facility, a $12.5 million M&E term loan facility and a $15 million term loan B facility.

Concurrent with the close of the acquisition, the Company also closed its previously announced private placement of $42 million of shares of its newly issued Series A Convertible Preferred Stock to certain accredited investors.

In addition, concurrent with the close of the acquisition, Ranger LLC and the Company completed the previously announced redemption of the outstanding units of Ranger LLC and of corresponding shares of Class B Common Stock of the Company held by affiliates of CSL Capital Management, L.P. and Bayou Well Holdings Company, LLC for an equivalent number of shares of Class A Common Stock of the Company. Following the redemptions, no shares of Class B Common Stock of the Company are issued and outstanding.

