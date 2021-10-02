checkAd

TortoiseEcofin Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of September 30, 2021 for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF

TortoiseEcofin today announced the following unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio updates for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE: TYG) today announced that as of September 30, 2021, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $565.7 million and its unaudited net asset value was $410.3 million, or $34.40 per share.

As of September 30, 2021, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 508 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 392 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at September 30, 2021.

Unaudited balance sheet

 

(in Millions)

Per Share

Investments

$511.3

$42.87

Cash and Cash Equivalents

1.1

0.09

Income Tax Receivable

52.1

4.36

Other Assets

1.2

0.11

Total Assets

565.7

47.43

 

Short-Term Borrowings

24.5

2.06

Senior Notes

83.9

7.03

Preferred Stock

32.3

2.71

Total Leverage

140.7

11.80

 

Other Liabilities

3.2

0.27

Current Tax Liability

11.5

0.96

 

 

 

Net Assets

$ 410.3

$ 34.40

11.93 million common shares currently outstanding.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE: NTG) today announced that as of September 30, 2021, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $274.2 million and its unaudited net asset value was $209.8 million, or $37.18 per share.

As of September 30 2021, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 540 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 435 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at September 30, 2021.

Unaudited balance sheet

 

(in Millions)

Per Share

Investments

$ 273.2

$ 48.42

Cash and Cash Equivalents

0.4

0.07

Other Assets

0.6

0.10

Total Assets

274.2

48.59

 

 

 

Short-Term Borrowings

43.3

7.67

Senior Notes

7.2

1.27

Preferred Stock

12.2

2.17

Total Leverage

62.7

11.11

 

 

 

Other Liability

1.3

0.23

Current Tax Liability

0.4

0.07

 

 

 

Net Assets

$ 209.8

$ 37.18

5.64 million common shares currently outstanding.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TTP) today announced that as of September 30, 2021, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $85.7 million and its unaudited net asset value was $64.5 million, or $28.97 per share.

As of September 30, 2021, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 589 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 414 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at September 30, 2021.

Unaudited balance sheet

 

(in Millions)

Per Share

Investments

$ 83.6

$ 37.51

Cash and Cash Equivalents

1.8

0.82

Other Assets

0.3

0.15

Total Assets

85.7

38.48

 

 

 

Senior Notes

14.5

6.49

Preferred Stock

6.1

2.74

Total Leverage

20.6

9.23

 

 

 

Other Liabilities

0.6

0.28

Net Assets

$ 64.5

$ 28.97

2.23 million common shares currently outstanding.

TTP has completed its share repurchases under the publicly announced repurchase plan allowing up to $5.0 million through August 31, 2021. Under the program, TTP has repurchased 276,331 shares of its common stock at an average price of $18.078 and an average discount to NAV of 20.7%.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE: NDP) today announced that as of September 30, 2021, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $48.5 million and its unaudited net asset value was $45.1 million, or $24.44 per share.

As of September 30, 2021, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 1,555 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at September 30, 2021.

Unaudited balance sheet

 

(in Millions)

Per Share

Investments

$ 48.0

$ 25.99

Cash and Cash Equivalents

0.4

0.23

Other Assets

0.1

0.06

Total Assets

48.5

26.28

 

Credit Facility Borrowings

3.1

1.68

 

 

 

Other Liabilities

0.3

0.16

Net Assets

$ 45.1

$ 24.44

1.85 million common shares currently outstanding.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TPZ) today announced that as of September 30, 2021, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $125.9 million and its unaudited net asset value was $101.3 million, or $15.53 per share.

As of September 30, 2021, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 522 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at September 30, 2021.

Unaudited balance sheet

 

(in Millions)

Per Share

Investments

$ 124.1

$ 19.01

Cash and Cash Equivalents

0.9

0.14

Other Assets

0.9

0.13

Total Assets

125.9

19.28

 

 

 

Credit Facility Borrowings

24.0

3.68

 

 

 

Other Liabilities

0.6

0.07

Net Assets

$ 101.3

$ 15.43

6.53 million common shares currently outstanding.

TPZ has completed its share repurchases under the publicly announced repurchase plan allowing up to $5.0 million through August 31, 2021. Under the program, TPZ has repurchased 424,834 shares of its common stock at an average price of $11.749 and an average discount to NAV of 18.7%.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE: TEAF) today announced that as of September 30, 2021, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $259.4 million and its unaudited net asset value was $231.9 million, or $17.19 per share.

As of September 30, 2021, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 1,039 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at September 30, 2021.

Unaudited balance sheet

 

(in Millions)

Per Share

Investments

$ 254.1

$ 18.84

Cash and Cash Equivalents

0.7

0.05

Other Assets

4.6

0.33

Total Assets

259.4

19.22

 

 

 

Credit Facility Borrowings

24.7

1.83

 

 

 

Other Liabilities

2.8

0.20

Net Assets

$231.9

$17.19

13.49 million common shares outstanding.

The top 10 holdings for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF as of the most recent month-end can be found on each fund’s portfolio web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

About TortoiseEcofin

TortoiseEcofin focuses on essential assets – those assets and services that are indispensable to the economy and society. We strive to make a positive impact on clients and communities by investing in energy infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy and by providing capital for social impact projects focused on education and senior living. TortoiseEcofin brings together strong legacies from Tortoise, with expertise investing across the energy value chain for more than 20 years, and from Ecofin, which unites ecology and finance and has roots back to the early 1990s. For additional information, please visit www.TortoiseEcofin.com.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. (also dba TCA Advisors) (“TCA”) is the Adviser to Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp., Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc., Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. and Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund. Ecofin Advisors Limited is a sub-adviser to Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund.

For additional information on these funds, please visit cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Safe harbor statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the funds and TCA believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the fund’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the funds and TCA do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

